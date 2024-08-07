Navy Reminds Potential Claimants of the CLJA Filing Deadline

On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed into law the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. Section 804 of this law is the CLJA, which allows people — including Veterans — who believe they were previously exposed to contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to file a new claim with the Department of the Navy. The CLJA states that claims under the CLJA must be filed no later than August 10, 2024, which is two years after the CLJA was enacted.

Individuals seeking to file a CLJA claim with the Department of the Navy may do so in any one of the following ways:

1. Visit the Claims Management Portal at: https://clclaims.jag.navy.mil/ and follow the instructions to file a new CLJA claim.

2. If claimants are unable to file their CLJA claim by accessing the portal, claimants may download a claim form at https://www.navy.mil/Portals/1/clja/CLJA_Claims_Form4.pdf, complete and sign the form, and then either email or mail the form as detailed below.

a. Claimants may email their completed, signed claim form to clclaims@us.navy.mil by 11:59 pm (UTC-12/Anywhere on Earth) on August 10, 2024.

b. Claimants may mail their completed, signed claim form to the address on the form. Mailed claim forms must be postmarked no later than August 10, 2024.

Please note the Department of the Navy will never request a claimant’s personal information by email or over the telephone. Please also note there is no fee to access the portal or to file a CLJA claim and individuals can file a claim without an attorney. The Department of the Navy cannot provide legal advice, including whether you should retain an attorney to assist in filing a claim.

For more information regarding CLJA claim eligibility and answers to other frequently asked questions, please visit the Department of the Navy’s official CLJA website at www.navy.mil/clja or contact the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit at CLClaims@us.navy.mil or (757) 241-6020.