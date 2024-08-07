Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,486 in the last 365 days.

Investiture Ceremony for Chief Justice Kittredge

Court News ...

Investiture Ceremony for Chief Justice Kittredge

Although the Supreme Court Building is closed for filings on August 8, 2024, the investiture ceremony for Chief Justice John Kittredge is planned to proceed as scheduled. Any changes will be posted to this website.

You just read:

Investiture Ceremony for Chief Justice Kittredge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more