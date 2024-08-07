California Chief Justice to Dedicate New Riverside County Courthouse in Menifee: August 23

What: California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will join judges and staff from the Superior Court of Riverside County to officially commemorate the opening of the new Menifee Justice Center. The new courthouse opened for business July 8, 2024.

Since the state judicial branch took over responsibility for courthouses in 2002, the judicial branch construction program has completed 35 new courthouse construction projects and another 16 projects are underway and in various stages.

Who: The ceremony will include remarks by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Presiding Judge Judith C. Clark, and Judicial Council Administrative Director Shelley Curran.

When: Friday, August 23, 2024, 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Where: Front steps of the New Menifee Justice Center, 27401 Menifee Center Drive, Menifee, CA

NOTE: The ceremony is by invitation only and NOT open to the public—the court invites media to attend—email courtexecutiveoffice@riverside.courts.ca.gov to RSVP.

Why: The new courthouse will have room for basic services not possible at the previous courthouse due to space restrictions, such as jury assembly and deliberation rooms, an adequately sized self-help center and children's waiting room, and attorney interview/witness waiting rooms. The new building also addresses overcrowding, security, and accessibility issues.

Owner: Judicial Council of California

Architectural/Engineering Firm: Perkins and Will – Los Angeles

Construction Management Agency: Vanir Construction Management, Inc.

Construction Manager at Risk: Clark Construction Group, LLC

For more information on the project, visit https://www.courts.ca.gov/facilities-riverside-menifee.htm.