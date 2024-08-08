ESource Corp Unveils Benchmarking Results of L&D Expert Assistant Chatbot
ESource Corp Unveils Benchmarking results for its L&D Expert Assistant versus Traditional Courseware Development and AI-Enhance Methodologies.
We are thrilled with the L&D Expert Assistant's impact. It enables significant time savings and efficiency and empowers L&D teams to focus on strategic priorities and innovative projects.”SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESource Corp is proud to announce the results achieved with its L&D Expert Assistant chatbot versus traditional and AI-enhanced methods. These benchmark results were provided by a ChatGPT 4o simulation and analysis and demonstrate significant efficiency gains in Learning and development (L&D) course development.
— Mike Giambra, CEO, ESource
These advancements are set to transform L&D departments by streamlining content creation and providing unprecedented relief to overworked teams while simultaneously opening new avenues for innovation across various organizational departments.
Summary of Key Results versus Traditional Development Times:
Instructor-Led Training (ILT):
o Traditional: Development times of up to 82:1 (up to 82 hours to produce 1 hour of training for complex courses)
o AI-Enhanced: Development times reduced by up to 41.18%
o L&D Expert Assistant: Development times reduced by up to 55.88%
Blended Learning:
o Traditional: Development times of up to 143:1 (up to 143 hours to produce 1 hour of training for complex courses)
o AI-Enhanced: Development times cut by up to 37.06%
o L&D Expert Assistant: Development times cut by up to 54.55%
E-Learning Courseware (Basic to Advanced Levels):
o Traditional: Development times of up to 716:1 (up to 716 hours to produce 1 hour of training for complex courses)
o AI-Enhanced: Development times reduced by up to 40.09%
o L&D Expert Assistant: Development times reduced by up to 57.69%
Empowering L&D Teams and Expanding Organizational Capabilities
The L&D Expert Assistant chatbot by ESource Corp not only enhances efficiency and quality but also enables L&D teams to address a broader range of organizational needs. By significantly reducing the time required for course development, L&D professionals can now focus on creating expert chatbots for various departments such as Customer Support, Sales, Marketing, and Operations. This innovative approach enhances departmental capabilities, leading to improved performance and better overall outcomes. ESource’s “Jumpstart AI Implementation in L&D” workshop teaches both prompt engineering techniques as well as how to build chatbots for other internal customers of L&D.
A Positive Transformation for Overworked L&D Departments
The introduction of the L&D Expert Assistant is a game-changer for overworked L&D departments. By automating routine tasks and ensuring consistent quality, the chatbot allows L&D professionals to concentrate on strategic initiatives and more complex projects. This shift not only alleviates workload pressures but also fosters a more dynamic and innovative work environment.
Addressing Concerns About Workforce Reductions
ESource Corp is sensitive to concerns about potential misuse of these efficiency gains for workforce reductions. Our vision is to empower L&D teams, not replace them. The L&D Expert Assistant is designed to augment human capabilities, enabling professionals to achieve more and contribute to the organization in new and meaningful ways. By reallocating time saved through increased efficiency, L&D teams can now focus on high-impact projects that drive organizational growth, efficiency, and success.
Creating a Culture of Continuous Improvement and Innovation
The efficiency and innovation driven by the L&D Expert Assistant align with ESource Corp's commitment to continuous improvement. By integrating expert chatbots into blended learning strategies, organizations can enhance the skills and performance of employees across all departments. This holistic approach to learning and development ensures that every team member is equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in their roles.
Quotes from Leadership
“We are thrilled with the positive impact the L&D Expert Assistant can provide to our clients' L&D teams. The significant time savings and enhanced efficiency enable these teams to focus on strategic priorities and innovative projects. Our goal is to empower organizations to achieve their full potential, and the L&D Expert Assistant is a key component in realizing this vision,” said Mike Giambra, CEO of ESource Corp.
Free-to-Use L&D Expert Chatbot
To experiment with the ESource L&D Expert Assistant, visit https://www.esourcecorp.com/l-d-expert-assistant/. To see how to format your prompts, there are 3 pre-prepared prompts to help you see how to structure the prompts. They are labeled Step 1, Step 2, and Step 3 at the bottom of the interface window. Click on them in sequence to see a course outline built for “Time Management for L&D Professionals,” followed by a detailed lesson plan, and finally, content for a slide deck to teach the course. To try a whole series of prompts for this ‘vanilla’ version of the L&D Expert Assistant, click here to download sample prompts: LINK or contact us for a complete demo and a peek under the hood of the chatbot’s tuning.
Our next open demo is August 13th, 2024 at 12:00 ET | 11:00 AM CT | 9:00 AM PT. Click here to register: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/2e444e6b-7cad-46fd-9a25-0621f5566760@355e64ab-0eab-4659-9592-807dbe462457
About ESource Corp
ESource Corp is a leading provider of advanced AI solutions designed to enhance organizational efficiency and innovation. With a focus on empowering teams and driving growth, ESource Corp offers cutting-edge tools and technologies that transform the way businesses operate.
For more information and to experiment with ESource’s L&D Expert Assistant, visit https://www.esourcecorp.com/l-d-expert-assistant/.
To see how to format your prompts, there are 3 pre-prepared prompts to help you see how to structure the prompts. They are labeled Step 1, Step 2, and Step 3 at the bottom of the interface window. Click on them in sequence to see a course outline built for “Time Management for L&D Professionals,” followed by a detailed lesson plan, and finally, content for a slide deck to teach the course. Please reach out to us for a personalized demonstration at services@esourcecorp.com.
Michael Giambra
ESource Corporation
+1 (973) 975-5560
services@esourcecorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Introduction to L&D AI Chatbots