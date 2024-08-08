Converge Announces Chief Executive Officer

Company’s Software is Used by Consultancies and Enterprises to Capture Faster and Deeper Insights from Customers, Employees, and Markets

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Converge, LLC, the technology leader transforming stakeholder insights, today announced Douglas S. Griffen of Scottsdale, Arizona, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024. Griffen has served in an advisory capacity to Converge since the company’s formation in 2022, and the announcement formally recognizes his leadership role as Converge moves forward.

Consultancies and enterprises use Converge to capture faster and deeper customer, employee, and market insights at low cost. The technology platform allows users to conduct large online focus groups and surveys in real-time for 20 to 100 people—all participating simultaneously for speed and constructive collaboration. Unlike traditional in-depth interviews, focus groups, or surveys, Converge generates immediate qualitative data, augmented by AI analysis, allowing strategic decision-making based on contemporaneous real-world insights.

“Imagine fifty people speaking at once,” explained Griffen. “With Converge, all of them can be heard and engaged, with their insights captured and analyzed for greater detail and understanding.”

Griffen brings over 25 years of group facilitation experience to the Converge team and is widely regarded as one of the top strategy and research facilitators in the United States. He began his career in IBM where he spent 19 years in marketing, technology and consulting assignments before founding his own consulting firm, The Advanced Strategy Center, in 1996. Griffen will remain in his position with the Center as Director, and the Center uses Converge for its consulting and research assignments.

"This is an important step in the formal organization structure for Converge,” said Sam Griffen, Chief Technology Officer at Converge. “Doug's leadership expertise and his facilitation expertise will help guide the Converge organization forward and accelerate our market growth."

