KnēNest to Debut Revolutionary AI-Enhanced Knee Pillow at The National by The Florida Chiropractic Association

The National by Florida Chiropractic Association knēNest™ Knee Pillow knēNest™ Knee Pillow

knēNest unveils its AI-enhanced knee pillow at The National by FCA, designed to transform sleep for side sleepers by promoting spinal alignment and comfort.

We're thrilled to introduce knēNest to the chiropractic community at The National by FCA. Our AI-optimized design tackles the root cause of issues plaguing side sleepers - not just the symptoms” — Jim Mead, CEO

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINE MATE Innovation is proud to announce the debut of knēNest, its groundbreaking AI-enhanced knee pillow for side sleepers, at The National by The Florida Chiropractic Association. This premier chiropractic event will take place from August 15-18, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.knēNest addresses a critical need for the estimated 75% of adults who prefer sleeping on their sides[1]. The pillow's patent-pending ergonomic design promotes neutral spine alignment by gently suspending the knees at the optimal angle throughout the night, potentially alleviating issues such as lower back pain, hip pain, and shoulder pain that affect around 71% of side sleepers[1].**Key Features of knēNest:**- AI-optimized "docking station" design for precise knee positioning- Cooling channels and comfort pads for enhanced pressure relief- Patent-pending hourglass shape to cradle and stack knees properlyDr. Norman Bettle, a neurologist who consulted on knēNest's design, emphasizes the importance of proper spinal alignment during sleep: "By properly supporting the knees and hips, knēNest allows the entire musculoskeletal system to decompress into neutral alignment for truly restorative sleep". The National by FCA , the world's largest event for the chiropractic profession, provides an ideal platform for knēNest to showcase its innovative solution. With over 3,000 attendees expected and 400 exhibits, the event aligns perfectly with knēNest's mission to improve sleep quality and overall well-being.Jim Mead, CEO of MINE MATE Innovation, expressed excitement about unveiling knēNest at such a prestigious event: "We're thrilled to introduce knēNest to the chiropractic community at The National by FCA. Our AI-optimized design tackles the root cause of issues plaguing side sleepers - not just the symptoms".Chiropractors and healthcare professionals attending The National by FCA are invited to visit the knēNest booth #820 to experience firsthand how this revolutionary sleep solution can benefit their patients.For more information about knēNest, visit knenest.com.

knēNest™ Inner Core