Eugene Ephraim 1950-2024

Eugene Ephraim Just passed away peacefully on June 18, 2024 with family by his side.

He was born to Pauline (Serr) and Adam Just on October 16, 1950. Eugene graduated from the University of North Dakota and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He practiced law in Fargo, North Dakota for a time before moving his family to Washington State where he then worked for the US Government. He eventually retired in southern Illinois close to family.

He is survived by his daughter Julianne (Gayrav) Gulati-Just, siblings Lila (Gary) Yates, Ronald (Susan) Just, Ralph (Kathryn) Just, grandson Miles Gulati-Just, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Pauline Just and his oldest brother Paul Just.

The family wishes to thank Healthcare and Hospice professionals who cared for him. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

He will be laid to rest with his mother and father in Friedens Lutheran cemetery in Wishek, North Dakota. Graveside services are planned for Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 2 P.M.

