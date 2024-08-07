Humanitarian organizations call for immediate release of detained colleagues in Yemen



After two months of no contact, CARE International, Oxfam and Save the Children are repeating their calls for immediate access to staff detained by authorities in northern Yemen and for their immediate and unconditional release.



At least 18 staff members of UN entities and International Non-Governmental Organisations and many others associated with civil society organisations, national and international NGOs, and other entities supporting humanitarian activities, were taken into detention two months ago.



The whereabouts of the detained staff remain unknown, and neither their families nor the organisations have been able to speak to them or see them. Some of those detained have pre-existing medical conditions.



These kinds of detentions are unprecedented and directly impede the organisations’ ability to reach 18.2 million people in Yemen who need humanitarian aid and protection, which is about half the population and includes 14 million women and children.



All detained staff members were working as part of the agencies’ life-saving responses to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises which continues to deteriorate after almost a decade of conflict. An uptick in violence and severe weather events have seen further displacement of 75,600 people since the beginning of 2024. Yemen continues to have one of the world’s highest numbers of internally displaced people ―at least 4.5 million people― many of whom have been displaced multiple times.



The three INGOs said in a joint statement:



"We are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of our colleagues who have now been held in detention for almost two months. We have had no contact with them and we still do not know where they are held despite repeated calls to authorities. Their families have also been kept in the dark. We call for immediate access to our colleagues and their immediate release.



“Every day the situation for millions of Yemenis gets worse due to the collision of conflict and displacement, protection concerns, climate change, and economic deterioration. It is vital that our teams have unhindered access and the ability to carry out their duties without the threat of arbitrary arrest and intimidation so that they can make a positive impact on the lives of the people of Yemen. As humanitarian agencies, we have been supporting communities in Yemen for many decades preceding the latest conflict that began in 2015.

“Our commitment and engagement have been longstanding and we remain determined to address the humanitarian needs of Yemenis. Increasing restrictions and threats against the safety of humanitarian aid workers will impact the community members who have suffered the brunt of this conflict. We remind authorities in northern Yemen that humanitarian organisations and aid workers operate in line with the humanitarian principles of independence, neutrality, impartiality and humanity.



"International Humanitarian Law requires all parties to armed conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, including against harassment, mistreatment, and unlawful arrest or detention. More broadly, the targeting of humanitarian, human rights, and development workers in Yemen must stop. All those detained must be immediately released."

