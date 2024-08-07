Practicing the art of hot mix

Aug. 7, 2024

By Tila Grant

DENTON — A new pilot program for laying hot mix asphalt will help streamline projects and improve the longevity and quality of roads.

Each summer, when the temperatures soar, TxDOT crews work to maintain roads by laying hot mix asphalt. It’s one of the hottest jobs in Texas as the asphalt is heated to extremely high temperatures.

“We let everyone cool off in the trucks, we keep hydration stations, and plenty of water in the trucks,” said Mike Rivers, Denton County Assistant Maintenance Supervisor. “We look after one another.”

For years, TxDOT has relied on contractors to carry out the seal coat process. However, TxDOT crews in some parts of the state will soon be assuming these responsibilities under the new pilot program.

This program, set to launch soon, will see TxDOT crews starting the seal coat process early next summer.

“The reason we are doing in-house seal coat now is, so we don’t lose the art of how it is done,” said Victor Songer, Dallas District maintenance administrator. “And it is a cost-efficient way to maintain the road way.”

In TxDOT’s Dallas District, especially in Denton County, teams of three or four work together in a three-step process to cover and preserve the roads, ensuring the pavement lasts longer.

Training for the seal coat program will begin in a couple of months, with workers learning to operate the necessary machinery in the yard.