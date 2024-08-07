Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,521 in the last 365 days.

Practicing the art of hot mix

Aug. 7, 2024

By Tila Grant

DENTON — A new pilot program for laying hot mix asphalt will help streamline projects and improve the longevity and quality of roads.

Each summer, when the temperatures soar, TxDOT crews work to maintain roads by laying hot mix asphalt. It’s one of the hottest jobs in Texas as the asphalt is heated to extremely high temperatures.

“We let everyone cool off in the trucks, we keep hydration stations, and plenty of water in the trucks,” said Mike Rivers, Denton County Assistant Maintenance Supervisor. “We look after one another.”

For years, TxDOT has relied on contractors to carry out the seal coat process. However, TxDOT crews in some parts of the state will soon be assuming these responsibilities under the new pilot program.

This program, set to launch soon, will see TxDOT crews starting the seal coat process early next summer.

“The reason we are doing in-house seal coat now is, so we don’t lose the art of how it is done,” said Victor Songer, Dallas District maintenance administrator. “And it is a cost-efficient way to maintain the road way.”

In TxDOT’s Dallas District, especially in Denton County, teams of three or four work together in a three-step process to cover and preserve the roads, ensuring the pavement lasts longer.

Training for the seal coat program will begin in a couple of months, with workers learning to operate the necessary machinery in the yard.

You just read:

Practicing the art of hot mix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more