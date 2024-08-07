Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—As of this morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 10,000 lane miles of state roads. 181 FDOT crews have performed cut-and-toss operations removing road debris on over 6,596 miles of road. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

State Response Efforts

FDEM has pumped more than 43 million gallons of floodwaters from impacted communities statewide.

from impacted communities statewide. FDEM is mobilizing twelve Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents.

is mobilizing twelve Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents. FDEM has deployed: Over 1.5 million bottles of water Nearly 900,000 shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps Nearly 11,000 hygiene kits 156,000 sandbags 120 cots 960 clean-up kits Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM has mobilized three logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges.

For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts.

Following Governor DeSantis' authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state's response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen. The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting Counties across the Big Bend area with LNOs. The FLNG is supporting 27 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 14 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has: Over 100 FSG soldiers to support response and recovery operations. Assisted with logistics distribution at the State Logistics Response Center. Helped with damage assessments and surveys in impacted communities. Cut-and-Toss Missions Incidental Flood Response Worked POD Mission in Perry, FL

has: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and local FWC law enforcement representatives continue to coordinate closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are responding with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones

These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State EOC.

FWC Aviation Section has readied all appropriate aircraft and is performing aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments for the State EOC.

The main FWC deployment force, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, staged Sunday at a centralized point, linked up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services (DFS) Cut Crew and deployed to impacted areas as soon as it was safe to do so.

Teams mobilized post-landfall with the Florida State Guard to coastal areas to assist residents in the direct path of the storm. Officers have reported widespread power outages, moderate flooding and damage due to wind and rain.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks.

Teams are addressing flood conditions inland and have moved resources to assist residents impacted by high water conditions.

The entire response force has an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas 50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 9 airboats 12 shallow draft vessels 10 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 4 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers

In Manatee County, 12 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along the Manatee River.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County has deployed with an airboat, shallow draft vessels and a swamp buggy to assist Manatee County officers to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are deployed and working with their local partners.

Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are deployed and working with their local partners. FDLE is operating responder base camps in Taylor and Suwanee counties.

FDLE is assisting with 911 outages and working with local agencies for unified radio communications.

FDLE is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating 20 active missions including establishing refueling stations.

Nearly 120 law enforcement officers are deployed to the impacted areas.

FDLE is coordinating increased law enforcement patrols on the roadways and waterways in areas with no power.

The Department of Corrections (FDC) Institutions:

Institutions: Multiple facilities in the impacted areas have faced minor structural damage with no compromise to safety, security, or wellbeing of staff and inmates.

FDC staff and inmates in FDC custody are safe and accounted for.

Multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials.

Community Corrections: Community Corrections officers across the state have ensured the ongoing supervision and compliance of offenders in the community while prioritizing the safety of its staff.

FDC staff remain in contact with local Emergency Operation Centers in every county and stand ready to provide support to local communities where applicable.

Updates to FDC closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ)

There has been minimal damage to multiple DJJ facilities in impacted areas and all staff and youth are safe. Juvenile probation officers across the state continue to do wellness checks on youth and families and have ensured community supervision continues while prioritizing the safety of staff.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance. 32 additional Starlink kits pending coordination for deployment, bringing total to 125.

Number of Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) on generator power due to power restorations has reduced to 19.

40k+ Xfinity WiFi Hotspots provided by Comcast available to customers and non-customers. Residents can find their nearest hotspot at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi/hotspot-map-mobile. This has been pushed out to ESF 14 to communicate.

Starlink units are pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. DMS has activated an additional 40 Starlink bringing total to 93 so far.

ATT FirstNet Colt en route to Dixie County per Public Safety request.

Volunteer Resources

Disaster Legal Aid 833-513-2940 Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

United Methodist 855-228-3862 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for disaster assistance such as debris removal, tarping, muck and gut.

Crisis Clean Up 844-965-1386 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for assistance with debris.

Local Relief is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here.

is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here. Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.

The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed through Thursday, August 8.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed through Thursday, August 8. The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH)

All county health offices anticipate re-opening tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Currently, there are seventeen (17) boil water notices in Columbia (2), Dixie, Hillsborough (2), Lake (4), Lee (2), Marion (2), Orange (2), and Pasco (2) counties.

DOH is supporting five (5) special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Columbia, Hamilton, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor.

DOH’s Bureau of Public Health Lab in Jacksonville, FL, re-opened today, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

DOH continues to distribute information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to perform 87 home wellness visits for hard-to-reach special needs clients in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH deployed oxygen generators to support fire rescue in areas of anticipated landfall.

DOH Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Managed Care Plan conducted outreach to providers and high-risk clients, ensuring clients have access to early prescription refills and any additional needs are being met.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.

Ongoing efforts with Volunteer Florida Partners: Continued coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Diesters (VOAD) Coordinating and collaborating strategic response footprint Food Bucket/Cleanup Kit delivery and partner distribution beginning today and will continue

Partners: VOAD partner hotlines open: Disaster Legal: Aid: 833-513-2940 assisting disaster survivors with free civil legal services United Methodist: 855-228-3862 assistance with debris removal, tarping and muck & gut Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386 survivor registration for assistance with debris. Crisis cleanup is not a direct service organization other VOAD members can claim workorders. Registration does not guarantee services*

Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT)

Coordination with FDEM to support Volunteer Villages

Coordinating with FDEM and VOAD members for access to fuel depots

Supporting FLVOAD members with logistical needs

Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. AHCA conducted 59 Post-Onsite Assessment visits on 08/06/2024. Additional visits will be conducted today in hospitals and residential health care facilities that reported no power on generators.

Health care facilities that are currently on generators include: 10 Assisted Living Facilities, and 7 nursing homes.

There are 2 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since the start of the activation, the Agency has conducted 1,100 outreach tasks related to this storm, such as email communications and phone calls with health care facilities in the impacted areas.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation: Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator Glades-Hendry County Health Departments

E-PLUS team provided account support services for Duval County Health Department and Humana.

16 Special Needs Shelters are contributing data to E-PLUS.

85 individuals were checked into Special Needs Shelters through E-PLUS.

22 Encounter Notification Service Subscribers were notified of patient encounters at the above Special Needs Shelters.

5 patient searches for clinical records and medication fill histories have been conducted.

AHCA has received 3 intake files from the Department of Health containing registration data from Special Needs Shelters.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice. Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency. Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has shifted to recovery efforts and looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the Everbridge technology and it's GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas.

has shifted to recovery efforts and looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the Everbridge technology and it’s GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas. The Agency will begin its post storm calls with clients, providers and partners in affected areas.

APD is working with our Northeast and Northwest regions to support our Medicaid Fraud Control (MFCU) partner in visiting 4 Northeast and 2 Northwest Group Homes.

APD is meeting with partners and developing the reporting framework to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) function for Hurricane Debby with the Human Services Branch and partners (Human Services/ESF6).

Identify and schedule APD Hope Florida Navigators and APD volunteers for deployment to affected areas as needed.

The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has reopened offices in all circuits except in Circuit 3 and in Sarasota County in Circuit 12.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby:

contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby: Advantage Aging Solutions (PSA 2) All call downs have been completed. There are no unmet needs. The following counties are still without power at this time and are expected to be closed on August 6: Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor.

Elder Options (PSA 3) The Elder Options office is open with regular operations resumed. Call downs to clients are ongoing.

Suwannee River Economic Council’s administrative offices closed and services are paused due to flooding. There are no unmet needs reported. Columbia County Senior Services’ services are paused, and meal sites closed while the storm passes through. ElderCare of Alachua County will open on August 7. Citrus County Support Services’ office is open on August 7. Marion Senior Services’ services are paused, meal sites closed while the storm passes through. No unmet needs reported at this time. ElderCare of Alachua County reports that Al’z Place, their adult day care, had a water intrusion from heavy rain affected the restrooms. They are working on the issue and may have to close on August 6. Columbia County Senior Services’ have no unmet needs.

ElderSource (PSA 4) All providers have been contacted. The agency has conducted client call downs. Duval County has 3 shelters open and are expected to close on August 6. Aging True in Duval and Clay counties are expected to reopen on August 6. Baker County Council on Aging plans to reopen on August 6. City of Jacksonville Senior Services anticipate normal operations on August 6. Nassau County Council on Aging’s C1 Meal site in Fernandina Beach and Hilliard and their transportation will not be running on August 6. Aging True in Duval and Clay counties reopened on August 6. Baker County Council on Aging reopened on August 6. There are no unmet needs. City of Jacksonville Senior Services reopened on August 6. There are no unmet needs.

Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. (PSA 5) The agency is conducting client call downs. Sandbag locations are open.

Senior Connection Center (PSA 6) Senior Connection Center has resumed normal operations. In Manatee County, client call downs have been completed. There are no client concerns or unmet needs.

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, Inc. (PSA 8) The agency is open and there are no unmet needs.

Alliance for Aging, Inc. (PSA 11) The agency has begun client call downs. There are no unmet needs.



Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. Overall, the State transportation system sustained minimal damage, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding.

Damage Assessments Complete: 150 crews assessed over 10,000 lane miles.

All state road traffic signals have been restored except one.

Bridge Inspections Complete: 69 Bridge Inspector Teams reviewed over 2,000 bridges.

Cut & Toss Operations Complete: 181 crews cleared 6,596 miles of roadway. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible locations.

FDOT will begin debris pick up on state roads in some areas as early as today, 8/6.

FDOT Teams continue to closely monitor water levels near major river crossings including Aucilla, Suwannee, Santa Fe, Fenholloway, Econfina, Withlacoochee, St Marys, Manatee, Myakka, and Alapaha Rivers.

FDOT Drone teams deployed to waterways and a local dam to review water levels and any potential impacts.

In one hour, FDOT Crews pumped 1,000’s of gallons of water off I-10 in Columbia County.

Resources deployed in the field or available as needed: Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks

FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

Multiple ITS trailers are deployed and being used to monitor conditions.

Remember, never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated.

Seaports: Port of Port St. Joe is closed waterside. All other seaports are open. JAXPORT and Port of Fernandina are open with restrictions, no inbound vessels. Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations.

Airports:

All commercial service airports are at normal operations.

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

Rail:

Rail partners are conducting damage assessments, no major issues to report.

Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are at normal operations.

Transit: Sarasota Breeze fixed route is suspended. Paratransit is only performing life-sustaining trips Tuesday, 8/6. Breeze OnDemand is suspended in the Downtown Sarasota/Lido Key/Longboat Key Zone. Manatee County is only performing life-sustaining trips Tuesday, 8/6. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority suspended service to the SunRunner stations along the beach. Suwannee Valley Transit Authority suspended service on Tuesday, August 6.

State-Owned Road Closures (As of 4:30 p.m., 8/6/24)

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.

FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com. FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested. Alachua County Flooding on SR-26 Both Directions at SR-222. All lanes closed.

Columbia County Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions at CR-240. All lanes closed. Hillsborough County Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR 580 East at Dale Mabry Hwy. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR-580 West at Dale Mabry Hwy. Right lane blocked.

Manatee County Flooding in Manatee County on SR-62 East, beyond US-301. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Eastbound at Spencer Parrish Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Westbound at Corbett John Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, at Betts Rd. All lanes closed.

Polk County Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 South, at SR-674. All lanes closed. Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 North, at SR-674. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD East, beyond McIntosh Rd. 2 right lanes blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD North, beyond Center Rd. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD South, before Center Rd.

Suwannee County Flooding on US-129 Both Directions from Duval St NE to Hamilton Ave NW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 near Goldkist Blvd SW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 Both Directions from 153rd Rd to 149th Rd. All lanes closed.

Union County Flooding on SR-18 Both Directions at Bradford Union County Line. All lanes closed.



The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Hurricane Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Hurricane Debby.

