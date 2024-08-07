Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response and Recovery to Hurricane Debby

SARASOTA, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis traveled to impacted areas across the state with Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie to assess damages and connect with residents and businesses on available recovery resources.

Activate Hope is live now to help connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household goods, home repairs, and more. Serving as the emergency response arm for the Hope Florida initiative, Activate Hope pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster. Fill out the form here.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

State Response and Recovery Efforts

FDEM has pumped more than 104 million gallons of floodwaters from impacted communities statewide.

from impacted communities statewide. FDEM is opening twelve Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents. For locations and hours of operation, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

FDEM has deployed: Over 1.6 million bottles of water Nearly 1.1 million shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps Nearly 11,000 hygiene kits 156,000 sandbags Nearly 1,000 clean-up kits 120 cots Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM has mobilized three logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices, and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges. For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts.

Over 664,000 accounts have already been restored with power.

Outages: As of 3PM, 21,390 accounts remain without power.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

The FLNG is assisting Counties across the Big Bend and Southwest Florida areas, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting with the deployment of flood control devices. The FLNG is currently supporting 8 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units have cleared over 245 miles of road and eight acres of debris has been removed. Search and rescue efforts have led to 56 citizens rescued.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 7 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following: Over 100 FSG soldiers to support response and recovery operations Assisted with logistics distribution at the State Logistics Response Center. Helped with damage assessments and surveys in impacted communities. Cut-and-Toss Missions Incidental Flood Response Worked POD Mission in Perry, FL

has activated the following:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles, and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles, and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and local FWC law enforcement representatives continue to coordinate closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are responding with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones

These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State EOC.

FWC Aviation Section has readied all appropriate aircraft and is performing aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments for the State EOC.

The main FWC deployment force, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, staged Sunday at a centralized point, linked up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services (DFS) Cut Crew and deployed to impacted areas as soon as it was safe to do so.

Teams mobilized post-landfall with the Florida State Guard to coastal areas to assist residents in the direct path of the storm. Officers have reported widespread power outages, moderate flooding and damage due to wind and rain.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks.

Teams are addressing flood conditions inland and have moved resources to assist residents impacted by high water conditions.

The entire response force has an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas 50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 10 airboats 14 shallow draft vessels

15 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 3 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units

Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers

In Manatee and Sarasota counties, 30 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along area rivers. Approximately 100 people so far have been assisted by FWC officers in the area.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County has deployed with an airboat, shallow draft vessels and a swamp buggy to assist officers in Manatee and Sarasota counties to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

Officers deployed to Live Oak and Suwannee used high water vehicles to assist with high water search and rescues, wellness checks, and evacuations for residents. In Live Oak, approximately 25 people were assisted by FWC officers and evacuated due to high water conditions. A family of five (two adults, three children) were rescued from their flooded apartment. One adult was rescued from their flooded residence. A family of five was seen walking through high water near downed powerlines. FWC officers got them safety. FWC officers used a high-water vehicle to rescue a man who was stranded on the top of his car due to high water. In Suwannee County, four people and their pets were rescued from the roof of a barn. In Welborn, four people were assisted by FWC officers and evacuated due to high water conditions.

Team leaders are working with drone operators to review storm damage and to identify emerging needs.

A team of captive wildlife investigators has contacted all permitees in the affected area and provided assistance as needed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center. FDLE is operating responder base camps in Taylor and Suwanee counties.

FDLE is assisting with 911 outages and working with local agencies for unified radio communications.

FDLE is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating 20 active missions including establishing refueling stations.

FDLE’s aviation team is assisting FDOT and local partners with area damage assessments.

Nearly 240 law enforcement officers are deployed to the impacted areas.

FDLE is coordinating increased law enforcement patrols on the roadways and waterways in areas with no power.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Institutions:

Institutions: Multiple facilities in the impacted areas have faced minor structural damage with no compromise to safety, security, or wellbeing of staff and inmates.

FDC staff and inmates in FDC custody are safe and accounted for.

Multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials.

Community Corrections: Community Corrections officers across the state have ensured the ongoing supervision and compliance of offenders in the community while prioritizing the safety of its staff.

FDC staff remain in contact with local Emergency Operation Centers in every county and stand ready to provide support to local communities where applicable.

Updates to FDC closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ):

There has been minimal damage to multiple DJJ facilities in impacted areas and all staff and youth are safe. Juvenile probation officers across the state continue to do wellness checks on youth and families and have ensured community supervision continues while prioritizing the safety of staff.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance. 32 additional Starlink kits pending coordination for deployment, bringing total to 125.

Number of Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) on generator power due to power restorations has reduced to 19.

40k+ Xfinity WiFi Hotspots provided by Comcast available to customers and non-customers. Residents can find their nearest hotspot at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi/hotspot-map-mobile. This has been pushed out to ESF 14 to communicate.

Starlink units are pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. DMS has activated an additional 40 Starlink bringing total to 93 so far.

ATT FirstNet Colt en route to Dixie County per Public Safety request

Volunteer Resources

Disaster Legal Aid 833-514-2940 Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

United Methodist 855-228-3862 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for disaster assistance such as debris removal, tarping, muck and gut.

Crisis Clean Up 844-965-1386 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for assistance with debris.

Local Relief is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here.

is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here. Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed Tuesday, August 6. VA Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be open Tuesday.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed Tuesday, August 6. VA Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be open Tuesday. The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) County health offices in Jefferson and Madison counties are closed today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

County health offices in Jefferson and Madison counties are closed today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. DOH is supporting three (3) special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Columbia, Hamilton, and Suwannee.

DOH is deploying over 189 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support mission execution and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

Currently, there are seventeen (17) boil water notices in Columbia (2), Dixie, Hillsborough (2), Lake (4), Lee (2), Marion (2), Orange (2), and Pasco (2) counties.

DOH continues to distribute information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.

Ongoing efforts with Volunteer Florida Partners: Continued coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Diesters (VOAD) Coordinating and collaborating strategic response footprint Food Bucket/Cleanup Kit delivery and partner distribution beginning today and will continue

Partners: VOAD partner hotlines open: Disaster Legal: Aid: 833-514-2940 assisting disaster survivors with free civil legal services United Methodist: 855-228-3862 assistance with debris removal, tarping and muck & gut Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386 survivor registration for assistance with debris. Crisis cleanup is not a direct service organization other VOAD members can claim workorders. Registration does not guarantee services*

Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Coordination with FDEM to support Volunteer Villages Coordinating with FDEM and VOAD members for access to fuel depots

Supporting FLVOAD members with logistical needs.

Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61



Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. AHCA conducted 59 Post-Onsite Assessment visits on 08/06/2024. Additional visits will be conducted today in hospitals and residential health care facilities that reported no power on generators.

Health care facilities that are currently on generators include: 7 Assisted Living Facilities, and 7 nursing homes.

There are 1 ALF and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since the start of the activation, the Agency has conducted 1,100 outreach tasks related to this storm, such as email communications and phone calls with health care facilities in the impacted areas.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation: Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator Glades-Hendry County Health Departments

E-PLUS team provided account support services for Duval County Health Department and Humana.

16 Special Needs Shelters are contributing data to E-PLUS.

85 individuals were checked into Special Needs Shelters through E-PLUS.

31 Encounter Notification Service Subscribers were notified of patient encounters at the above Special Needs Shelters.

5 patient searches for clinical records and medication fill histories have been conducted.

AHCA has received 3 intake files from the Department of Health containing registration data from Special Needs Shelters.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice. Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency. Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com.

The A gency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues its recovery efforts by looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the its GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas. All Group Home Operators, Waiver Providers, and Clients in the Northeast Region have been contacted: Supported Independent Living Clients: 940 APD Group Homes: 300 Clients in Family Homes and Pre-enrollment categories: 5,744

continues its recovery efforts by looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the its GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas. Status of Group Homes and Supported Living: All Group Homes have power fully restored A small number of Supported Living clients are without power in Taylor and Lafayette counties, APD teams have visited and made wellness checks to these individuals on Tuesday 8/6/24 The Northeast Region currently has no unmet needs

All APD’s Northeast Region Offices (3) are open, and staff continue to work on post storm recovery efforts, outreach, and client visits.

APD teams are communicating with stakeholders and partners by providing lists of power outages, Comfort Stations and Points of Distribution (PODs).

APD is meeting with partners and developing the reporting framework to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) function for Hurricane Debby with the Human Services Branch and partners (Human Services/ESF6).

APD is supporting sister agency, Department of Children and Families staff the Hope Florida Distribution Station at Live Oak Church of God, in Live Oak.

The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has reopened offices in all circuits. Some staff in Circuit 3 are working remotely due to flooding and ability to travel safely but we are operating and back in court as scheduled.

has reopened offices in all circuits. Some staff in Circuit 3 are working remotely due to flooding and ability to travel safely but we are operating and back in court as scheduled. The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby:

contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby: Advantage Aging Solutions (PSA 2) All call downs have been completed. There are no unmet needs. Taylor Senior Citizens Center is open on August 7. The following counties are still without power and will be closed again on August 7: Jefferson and Madison. All other counties are reporting no significant damage and will return to normal business operations.

Elder Options (PSA 3) The Elder Options office is open with regular operations resumed. Suwannee River Economic Council’s administrative offices closed, and services are paused due to flooding. There are no unmet needs reported. Columbia County Senior Services’ have no unmet needs. ElderCare of Alachua County will open on August 7. Citrus County Support Services’ office is open on August 7. Marion Senior Services’ services are paused, meal sites closed while the storm passes through. No unmet needs reported at this time. ElderCare of Alachua County reports that Al’z Place, their adult day care, had a water intrusion from heavy rain affected the restrooms. They are working on the issue and may have to close on August 6.

ElderSource (PSA 4) All providers have been contacted. The agency has conducted client call downs. Duval County has 3 shelters open and are expected to close on August 6. Aging True in Duval and Clay counties reopened on August 6. Baker County Council on Aging reopened on August 6. There are no unmet needs. City of Jacksonville Senior Services reopened on August 6. There are no unmet needs. Nassau County Council on Aging’s C1 Meal site in Fernandina Beach and Hilliard and their transportation will not be running on August 6.

Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. (PSA 5) The agency conducted client call downs. Senior Connection Center (PSA 6) Senior Connection Center has resumed normal operations. Senior Connection Center staff has extended their assistance should it be needed at any potential Disaster Recovery Centers.

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, Inc. (PSA 8) The agency is open and there are no unmet needs.

Alliance for Aging, Inc. (PSA 11) The agency has begun client call downs. There are no unmet needs.



Infrastructure, Roads, and State Closure

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. Overall, the State transportation system sustained minimal damage, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding.

No major damage reported for traffic signals on state roads.

150 crews completed damage assessments on over 10,000 lane miles.

crews completed damage assessments on 1 81 crews completed Cut & Toss operations on 6,596 miles. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways.

crews completed Cut & Toss operations on miles. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways. Crews have begun debris removal along state roads throughout the state.

Additional crews from unaffected regional offices have mobilized to North Florida to assist with debris removal in high-impact areas.

FDOT Teams continue to closely monitor water levels near major river crossings including Aucilla, Suwannee, Santa Fe, Fenholloway, Econfina, Withlacoochee, St Marys, Manatee, Myakka, and Alapaha Rivers.

FDOT Drone teams deployed to waterways and a local dam to review water levels and any potential impacts.

In one hour, FDOT Crews pumped 1,000’s of gallons of water off I-10 in Columbia County.

Resources deployed in the field or available as needed: Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks

FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

Multiple ITS trailers are deployed and being used to monitor conditions.

Remember, never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated.

Seaports: JAXPORT and Port of Fernandina are open with restrictions, no inbound vessels. All seaports are open. Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations.

Airports: All commercial service airports are open. Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

Rail: Rail partners completed inspections, no major issues to report.

Spaceport: Spaceport partners are at normal operations.

Transit: Some transit agencies in the impacted areas remain at limited service. Please check with your local transit agency on specific routes.

State-Owned Roads (As of 9:00am 8/7/24)

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com

FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested

Alachua County Flooding on SR-26 Both Directions at SR-222. All lanes closed. Columbia County Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions from W US-90 to SW Bascom Norris Dr. All lanes closed.

Hillsborough County Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR-580 West, before Dale Mabry Hwy. All Lanes Closed. Flooding on ramp from W Hillsborough Ave to N Dale Mabry Hwy. All lanes closed.

Lafayette County Debris on Roadway on W US 27 Both Directions near CR-348. All lanes closed.

Manatee County Flooding on SR 62 in Manatee County has cleared and is now back open. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, at Betts Rd. All lanes closed.

Polk County Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 South, at SR-674. All lanes closed. Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 North, at SR-674. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD North, beyond Center Rd. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD South, before Center Rd.

Suwannee County Flooding on US-129 Both Directions from Duval St NE to Hamilton Ave NW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 near Goldkist Blvd SW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 Both Directions from 153rd Rd to 149th Rd. All lanes closed.

Union County Flooding on SR-18 Both Directions at Bradford Union County Line. All lanes closed

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) F.L.O.W. (Florida licensing on wheels) is participating in a one-stop business resource event today (8.7.24) along with other state agencies to provide Taylor County residents with support following the storm.

F.L.O.W. (Florida licensing on wheels) is participating in a one-stop business resource event today (8.7.24) along with other state agencies to provide Taylor County residents with support following the storm. One FHP MRAP (high water rescue and debris removal vehicle) is deployed in Suwannee County to assisting the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office with roadway clearance, debris removal and any needed rescue and/or recovery operations.

FHP is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

Ten (10) FHP UAV/drone teams are currently deployed across impacted areas surveying damage. An additional fifteen (15) FHP UAV/drone teams are available for search & rescue and damage assessment missions, if needed.

Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP has three sworn members assigned at the State EOC.

FHP is assisting with traffic control today in Taylor County for the movement of several hundred utility trucks.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) activated the Hope Bus with Hope Navigators to serve individuals and families recovering from Hurricane Debby. The Hope Bus will be at Live Oak Church of God, 9828 US-129, Live Oak, FL 32060 Wednesday, August 7, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Supplies available will include baby items, snacks, water, and nonperishable items. Hope Navigators will also be onsite.

Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) activated the Hope Bus with Hope Navigators to serve individuals and families recovering from Hurricane Debby. The Hope Bus will be at Live Oak Church of God, 9828 US-129, Live Oak, FL 32060 Wednesday, August 7, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Supplies available will include baby items, snacks, water, and nonperishable items. Hope Navigators will also be onsite. Activate Hope, the emergency response arm of the Hope Florida program, was deployed yesterday. Activate Hope helps Floridians impacted by a natural disaster by connecting them with the resources needed to help them get back on their feet, including food, household goods, home repairs, and more. Fill out the form at https://hopeflorida.com/get-help/hurricanedebby.html to request help today!

The Hope Bus was stationed at Taylor County Middle School in Taylor County on Tuesday, August 6th, and distributed baby items, snacks, water, and nonperishable items, and other essential resources to hundreds of households.

Current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who lost food due to Hurricane Debby can apply for food assistance replacement online at MyFLFamilies.com/Debby.

DCF is establishing mass feeding sites in Taylor, Madison, and Sarasota counties.

DCF, through its contractors, has contacted all foster families and group homes to check for needs after the storm. All children and families are safe.

DCF has contacted all licensed entities, including almost 12,000 child care centers, to assess needs. No major issues identified.

The state mental health treatment facilities are fully operational.

DCF has provided necessary staffing for 12 shelters in Columbia, Duval, Hamilton, Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Taylor counties.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

The Florida Department of Education is in contact with all school districts and state colleges and the Department is actively coordinating resources to ensure that campuses are able to reopen as quickly as possible. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding early learning providers, school districts and colleges reopening, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

is in contact with all school districts and state colleges and the Department is actively coordinating resources to ensure that campuses are able to reopen as quickly as possible. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding early learning providers, school districts and colleges reopening, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support. To request assistance for your livestock and animals in critical need, please complete this form then send it to DAIOPSAssessment@FDACS.gov, or call 863-993-5460.

UF/IFAS is studying the agricultural losses and damages resulting from Hurricane Debby. Producers can share information about impacts experienced at your farm, ranch, or aquaculture operation here

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that Florida farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by Hurricane Debby will be able to apply for low-interest and interest-free loans beginning next week through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program.

through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program. Loans can be used by eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property – including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings – or to remove vegetative debris.

Fuel inspectors are responding to impacted areas to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department.

to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department. Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster recovery operations in impacted areas.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

The Florida Forest Service Service has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here.

has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here. Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

The department is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.

is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing. DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to dispatch fuel and pump trucks to assist drinking and wastewater facilities.

DEP and response agencies are working 1-on-1 with partially- and non-operational drinking and wastewater facilities to get them back to operational status as quickly as possible to meet the immediate service needs of the communities they serve. Areas under boil water advisories can be found at https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html.

DEP is working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to identify oil spills and hazardous material releases in coastal and inland waterways.

42 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Debby. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm and meeting federal reimbursement requirements.

DEP is conducting post-storm beach surveys to determine impacts to shorelines and erosion, as well as inspecting damage to beach projects from Pinellas through Collier counties.

DEP’s Coastal Engineers have completed detailed damage assessments in Franklin and Levy counties, and additional teams are mobilizing in Dixie, Taylor and Pinellas counties today.

DEP has conducted outreach to local officials regarding emergency authorization processes to address coastal erosion, offering assistance in emergency authorizations to address coastal safety issues.

Prior to the storm, Florida’s water management districts prepared their river and canal systems to receive excess runoff, and they continue to operate those systems to move flood waters.

Florida’s water management districts are actively engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state to support flood control efforts, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. Today, the South Florida Water Management deployed two temporary pumps to Collier County.

Florida’s water management districts’ webpages include links for real-time tracking of water levels.

Florida State Parks has assembled strike teams to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks. Four teams are on the ground today, and additional teams will be deployed as conditions allow and needs are identified.

More than 80 state parks have reopened following Hurricane Debby. DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants inspection teams conducted 57 disaster inspections and 25 outreach calls to impacted licensees in Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Columbia and Suwannee Counties.

DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants inspection teams conducted 57 disaster inspections and 25 outreach calls to impacted licensees in Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. DBPR continues to co-locate with FloridaCommerce and fifteen other state and private-sector partners to distribute supplies and provide resources at the One-Stop Business Resource Center in Taylor County.

DBPR encourages Floridians to report unlicensed activity, by calling, 1-866-532-1440, visiting our website at myfloridalicense.com/unlicensed-activity, downloading our DBPR Mobile App or emailing ULA@myfloridalicense.com.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurants has proactively communicated with more than 1.2 million licensees restaurant and lodging licensees to provide them with flood preparation and post-storm food safety resources.

DBR’S Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco checked 52 licensed locations in Suwanee and Levy Counties for damages.

DBPR’s Division of Regulation teams performed sweeps across impacted areas in Dixie, Taylor, Baker, Levy, Sarasota and Lee counties to identify and combat unlicensed activity.

DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments.

Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.

FloridaCommerce and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site is open today, Wednesday, August 7, at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site is open today, Wednesday, August 7, at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Business owners and residents can get in-person assistance with recovery resources.

Onsite will be: FloridaCommerce Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Office of Insurance Regulation Florida Small Business Development Center CareerSource Florida Citizens Insurance

The following local workforce development boards are temporarily closed Wednesday, August 7, 2024:

CareerSource North Florida

CareerSource North Central Florida

FloridaCommerce is working with Publix, Walmart, CVS Health, Visit Florida, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Florida Retail Federation and other private sector partners to consistently update business open/close status on FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates. FloridaCommerce staff have made more than 600 calls to rural businesses to help with this effort.

FloridaCommerce has deployed more than 35 agency employees into impacted communities to help provide support for businesses in impacted communities.

Private sector partners Walmart and Amazon have provided Smoke and Carbon Dioxide Detectors to impacted communities.

T-Mobile has set up charging stations in Suwannee and Columbia Counties.

Lowe’s has provided materials and equipment to secure damaged buildings in impacted communities.

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

FloridaCommerce worked with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory.

Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals. The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Hurricane Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Hurricane Debby.

