Governor Ron DeSantis Visits Sarasota and Live Oak to Show Support for Businesses Damaged or Disrupted by Hurricane Debby

SARASOTA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Sarasota and Live Oak to support small businesses damaged or disrupted by Hurricane Debby.

“Florida is still open for business,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Flooding from Hurricane Debby has temporarily closed some businesses, but business owners in our state are resilient. Today I visited businesses who are working hard to reopen their doors to let them know that Florida has their back.”

Governor DeSantis visited Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar in Sarasota along the Phillippi Creek. Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar is working hard to reopen just days after Hurricane Debby inundated the adjacent river and flooded the restaurant. The Governor also stopped in Live Oak to meet with flooded local businesses including .50 Cal Coffee Shop.

Programs like the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan help small businesses make bill payments while they are closed for repair following a disaster. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis made $10 million available through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby.

Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

###