Department of Treasury and IRS release Inflation Reduction Act clean energy statistics

IR-2024-202, Aug 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued statistics on the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy tax credits for tax year 2023.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, extended and expanded tax credits PDF that allow taxpayers to claim residential and energy efficient home energy credits.

Taxpayers have claimed more than $6 billion in credits for residential clean energy investments—which include solar electricity generation, solar water heating and battery storage—and more than $2 billion for energy efficient home improvements — which include heat pumps, efficient air conditioners, insulation, windows and doors — on 2023 tax returns filed and processed through May 23, 2024.