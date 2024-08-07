Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,534 in the last 365 days.

Department of Treasury and IRS release Inflation Reduction Act clean energy statistics

IR-2024-202, Aug 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today issued statistics on the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy tax credits for tax year 2023.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, extended and expanded tax credits PDF that allow taxpayers to claim residential and energy efficient home energy credits.

Taxpayers have claimed more than $6 billion in credits for residential clean energy investments—which include solar electricity generation, solar water heating and battery storage—and more than $2 billion for energy efficient home improvements — which include heat pumps, efficient air conditioners, insulation, windows and doors — on 2023 tax returns filed and processed through May 23, 2024.

Credit Number of returns​ Credit value​
Residential Clean Energy Credit 1,246,440 Total: $6.3 billion, Average per return: $5,084
Rooftop solar 752,300 Up to 30% of cost
Batteries 48,840 Up to 30% of cost
Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit 2,338,430 Total: $2.1 billion, Average per return: $882
Home insulation 669,440 Up to 30% of cost​c
Windows and skylights 694,450 Up to 30% of cost or $600​c
Central air conditioners 488,050 Up to 30% of cost or $600​c
Doors 400,070 Up to 30% of cost, $250 per door, or $500 total​
Heat pumps 267,780 Up to 30% of cost or $2,000
Heat pump water heaters 104,180 Up to 30% of cost or $2,000

You just read:

Department of Treasury and IRS release Inflation Reduction Act clean energy statistics

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more