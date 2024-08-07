FEMA Approves $61 Million for Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — FEMA has approved more than $61 million for survivors of this spring’s flooding, severe storms and tornadoes in Iowa.

FEMA has provided $56 million in Individual Assistance money to help survivors with home repairs, paying for a temporary place to live and other serious needs not covered by insurance.

In addition, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $5 million in flood claims to Iowa policyholders.

More than 5,000 households have been approved for assistance.

If you need help, apply with FEMA before the August 23 deadline:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury counties.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish.