FEMA Administrator Receives Irma/Maria Recovery Update, Tours Kimelman Cancer Institute

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell reviewed recovery progress and received updates on the territory’s readiness to respond to future events in the U.S. Virgin Islands with visits to Government House, the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute, and the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) during a visit last week to St. Thomas.

This trip marks Criswell’s third visit to the USVI as FEMA Administrator.

“It was a pleasure to join Governor Albert Bryan in the United States Virgin Islands to check in on the recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” said Administrator Criswell. “I had the opportunity to follow up on the reconstruction progress at the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute on St. Thomas, which will allow Eastern Caribbean residents to receive cancer treatments closer to home. FEMA remains committed to ensuring USVI builds back stronger, and more resilient, than ever.”

During the visit, Criswell reviewed the state of the recovery from the 2017 twin hurricanes with Region 2 Regional Administrator David Warrington, Region 2 Deputy Regional Administrator Andrew D’Amora, FEMA USVI Deputy Recovery Director Sean Carroll and Virgin Islands Recovery Office staff. Criswell also met at Government House with Governor Albert Bryan Jr., newly appointed chief of staff, Kevin Williams, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen and Sheniece Rouse, Project Analyst, Office of Disaster Recovery; ODR Director Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien tuned in virtually.

After the morning meeting at Government House, Criswell received a tour of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute from Darryl A. Smalls, Executive Director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team, to gain insight into the territory’s plans to replace the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital and view ongoing restoration work to the oncology center. Governor Bryan joined Criswell on the tour.

FEMA has obligated $54.7 million for restoration and content replacements to the Kimelman Cancer Institute.

"We are deeply grateful for Administrator Criswell’s continued support and FEMA's partnership as we strengthen our infrastructure and community resilience. Her visits not only reaffirm our collective commitment to the recovery efforts but also ensure that we are better prepared for future challenges,” said Governor Bryan. “The Bryan-Roach administration is steadfast in our efforts to advance the disaster recovery and rebuilding of the Territory’s critical infrastructure. Together, we are not just rebuilding the U.S. Virgin Islands; we are transforming our beloved territory into a safer, stronger, and more sustainable home for all our residents."

Criswell also received an update on the territory’s preparedness efforts for this Atlantic hurricane season from VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen during a visit to VITEMA’s Emergency Operations Center on St. Thomas. During the meeting, Jaschen and Criswell focused on how FEMA’s partnership with the territory could strengthen VITEMA’s capacity to respond to all hazards that pose a threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands.