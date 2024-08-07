Department of Health Partners with Active SWV for Workplace Wellness Conference

​​​The West Virginia Department of Health is proud to support Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) for its fourth annual Workplace Wellness Conference and the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Awards Ceremony, scheduled to take place at Glade Springs Resort on September 18, 2024. This event will spotlight and celebrate the exceptional contributions of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing employee well-being.

The Workplace Wellness Conference will convene industry leaders, human resource professionals, and wellness advocates to exchange ideas, share best practices, and highlight successful wellness initiatives. The conference will feature a variety of dynamic sessions, hands-on workshops, and valuable networking opportunities focused on physical activity support, nutrition, data collection, and the promotion of a positive workplace health culture.

The conference will culminate in the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Awards ceremony, where exemplary workplaces and organizations will be honored for their steadfast commitment to improving employee health and fostering a happier work environment and healthier communities.

“We are thrilled to support the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Awards Ceremony and Workplace Wellness Conference,” said Sec. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, who will be offering the keynote address. “Promoting wellness in the workplace is not just about improving individual health; it’s about creating a culture that values and prioritizes the well-being of all employees. This conference represents a significant step toward building healthier workplaces and stronger communities across our state.”

Melanie Seiler, Executive Director of Active SWV, added, “We’re excited to bring together leaders committed to workplace wellness. This event celebrates those making a difference in creating healthier, happier work environments and communities across West Virginia.”

To participate in the conference, visit https://activeswv.org/workplace-wellness-awards/

For additional information about the 2024 West Virginia Workplace Wellness Conference and Awards or to explore starting a free wellness program in your organization, please contact Melanie Seiler at 304-254-8488 or via email at Melanie@ActiveSWV.com.

About Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV):

Active Southern West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an ecosystem of physical activity for the residents of southern West Virginia. The organization offers a range of programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve, promoting active and healthy lifestyles.