New supportive homes, complex-care spaces coming to Prince George

CANADA, August 7 - Simon Yu, mayor, Prince George –

“The City of Prince George is committed to supporting our most vulnerable citizens and ensuring they have access to the resources they need to lead healthier, more stable lives. These new supportive homes and complex-care units represent a significant step forward in addressing homelessness and providing critical care for those with complex needs. We are pleased to see the next phase of the 1st Avenue project beginning and we are also glad to see BC Housing purchasing more property in the area to deliver more homes to those in need.”

Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health –

“Supportive housing for those struggling with homelessness or those with complex-care needs is a critical aspect of healing and recovery. We are proud to be a partner in this work, which will make a real difference in the lives of those living in Prince George.”

Mark Miller, CEO, Connective –

“Over the past two years, Connective has been honoured to provide supportive homes for 50 people at 160 Ontario St. We look forward to expanding this project and meeting the needs of an additional 41 community members experiencing homelessness. Having already seen the benefits of complex-care housing at the current location, we are eager to continue working alongside our partners at Northern Health on the 10 additional units of housing, with supports for this vulnerable population.”

Ross Chilton, CEO, Community Living BC –

“This housing will provide individuals with developmental disabilities and complex-care needs with the opportunity to have their own home with specialized support delivered directly to them. We are pleased to be part of this important partnership, which has the potential to transform many lives in the community.”

Barb Ward Burkitt, executive director, Prince George Native Friendship Centre –

“The Reconnect Youth Village will nurture the spirit and strength of our youth, honouring their culture and heritage, and guiding them toward a future where they can thrive with pride and purpose. Youth, families, staff and community will come together in the spirit of knowledge sharing, friendship and kinship leading to the safety and wellness of young people living in and around Prince George.”