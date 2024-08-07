PORTO RAFTI, ATTIKI, GREECE, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Death Picks Favorites Sheds Light on the Human Side of the War

War impacts life unimaginably. It disrupts lives, shattering families and communities while inflicting deep emotional and psychological wounds. War also challenges moral boundaries, forcing individuals to confront ethical dilemmas and the dark specter of war crimes. When Death Picks Favorites by Lefteris Sakkas and Dimitra Iconomou is a book that might masquerade as a fictional tale but echoes reality at its core. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the book takes the readers into the lives of Antonis Krallis, a Greek-American service member, and Kurt Weinhardt, a sergeant in the Waffen SS.

Amid the chaos of life and death on the battlefield, both characters find themselves on an emotional journey that conveys the impact of war on the human psyche. Their silent encounter is the culmination of the reality of war, something that doesn't make it to the headlines.

When Death Picks Favorites sheds light on some lesser-known facts on both sides of the conflict. It takes readers to untold stories that unfold in the shadows of war, exploring themes such as PTSD, survivor's guilt, and the haunting specter of war crimes.

As readers delve into this captivating story, they discover that even in the darkest corners of history, the indomitable human spirit can illuminate a path toward resilience, redemption, and enduring hope.

When Death Picks Favorites is available in English, translated by Dimitra Iconomou, and Spanish on Amazon to reach a broader audience.

About the Authors:

Lefteris Sakkas, a registered nurse at a psychiatric facility, brings a unique perspective to his writing, drawing on his experiences working with trauma survivors. "When Death Picks Favorites" is his second novel translated into English.

Dimitra Iconomou, based in California, is a Certified Translation Professional and Greek copy editor, making her literary translation debut with this novel. She also serves as Mr. Sakkas's literary manager in the United States.

