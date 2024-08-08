Beware the Bloom! Watch Out for Dog-Killing Blue-Green Algae

Know Before You Go: Pet Owners Urged to Take Precautions

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pet owners head to area lakes to cool off this August, water scientists are sounding the alarm about outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae and their risks to pets. BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) is using its Beware the Bloom! campaign to educate people on the safety and awareness of harmful algal blooms.

"Every year, we see pets die from harmful algae exposure," said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen. "August marks the beginning of peak algae season. With families flocking to lakes and waterways with their pets, our Beware the Bloom! campaign is raising awareness about the danger posed by harmful algal blooms. We want pet owners to know the risks and understand how to stay safe as they cool off in water bodies this summer.”

Dogs are especially vulnerable due to their tendency to ingest water when swimming. They are also likely to lick their fur when they get out of the water and chew on mats of dried algae on the shoreline. These blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken and even kill dogs, sometimes within minutes of exposure.

“Always check for advisories before you head to the lake, but keep in mind that some water bodies may not be tested for the presence of harmful algae,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Look for a bluish-green film, scum, or mats on the surface of the water. If you see these possible signs of an outbreak, leave the area.”

Outbreaks of blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria, are increasing in frequency and intensity. Cyanobacteria can multiply rapidly and form blooms, particularly in warmer temperatures when excess nutrients and pollutants are present in the water. There are currently no known antidotes to cyanotoxins, underscoring the importance of prevention. The CDC says there are limited treatment options that may be effective, but only if a pet receives medical care quickly.

“Do not let pets drink lake or pond water, and be sure to rinse your pet with fresh water after they swim,” said Frost. “If you believe your pet may have been exposed, seek veterinary care as soon as possible.”

Keep in mind, the risks posed by toxic algae are not isolated to water; toxins may also be present in dried algae along the shoreline and can become airborne and cause respiratory distress in some animals.

“Before allowing pets to play near the water, examine the shoreline for obvious signs of dried blooms, being mindful that these dead cells may still contain extremely high levels of toxin,” said Spin. “If you are on a lake or beach and discover the remnants of a dead bloom, leave the area immediately.”

Beware the Bloom! Tips for protecting your family and pets from harmful algal blooms:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• If the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface, leave immediately.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Do not let pets drink lake or pond water.

• Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins that can be fatal to your pet.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Harmful algal blooms can occur in fresh, salt, or brackish water

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Water body has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

Getting Help for Pets:

• Contact your local veterinarian immediately if your pet is experiencing symptoms.

• In the event the veterinarian can’t be reached, contact ASPCA Animal Poison at 1-888-426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-764-7661.



About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.

