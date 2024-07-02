Summer Heat Wave Elevates Concerns about Toxic Blue-Green Algae this Fourth of July

Know the Signs of Harmful Algae and Take Precautions

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extreme heat baking much of the country this summer is elevating concerns about toxic algae in area water bodies this Fourth of July holiday. High temperatures increase the risk of outbreaks of harmful algae, which can cause illness in humans and pets. Water scientists are urging parents, swimmers, and pet owners to check for health advisories before heading to their favorite swimming hole.

“We want people to stay safe as they cool off in area lakes, ponds, and reservoirs this Fourth of July holiday,” said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “Harmful algal blooms can produce potent toxins that can sicken people and even kill pets who come into contact with infected water. It’s important to know how to identify toxic blooms and to stay out of the water when they are present.”

BlueGreen launched its Beware The Bloom! campaign in spring to raise awareness and educate the public about the risks posed by harmful algae. Outbreaks of toxic cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, have been increasing in frequency, duration, and intensity and, in some locations, lasting year-round.

During the heat of summer when excess nutrients and pollutants are present in the water, cyanobacteria can multiply rapidly and form blooms. These eruptions produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets, contaminate seafood and drinking water, drive down property values, and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“If you see a bluish-green film on the surface of the water or floating mats of biomass or scum leave the area,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Keep in mind, the risks posed by toxic algae are not isolated to water; toxins may also be present along the shoreline and can become airborne and cause respiratory distress in some people and animals.”



Beware The Bloom! Know the signs of harmful algae to protect your family and pets this summer:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• If the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface, leave immediately.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Do not let pets drink lake or pond water.

• Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins that can be fatal to your pet.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Harmful algal blooms can occur in fresh, salt, or brackish water

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Water body has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

Symptoms of exposure can occur that day or within a few days, including:

• Fever

• Headache

• Lack of energy

• Difficulty breathing

• Skin, eye, nose, or throat irritation

• Dizziness, muscle weakness

• Vomiting and diarrhea

• Dark urine and yellowing around the eyes

Getting Help for Pets:

• Contact your local veterinarian immediately if your pet is experiencing symptoms.

• In the event the veterinarian can’t be reached, contact ASPCA Animal Poison at 1-888-426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-764-7661.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions.


