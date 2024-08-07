Signs in highway right-of-way will be removed

As campaigning for the 2024 election continues to increase, more signs are being placed within the state highway right-of-way. The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents, businesses and elected officials to keep all signs and advertisements out of WYDOT rights-of-way.

Placing signs or objects within the highway right-of-way or state property is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles. Objects within the rights-of-way can create safety hazards for motorists, pedestrians and highway maintenance staff. Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 6-6-301-307) states violators could be subject to fines and even jail time for not complying with the law. Please place any signage within your property line to help keep the rights-of-way clear.

Businesses and residents who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.