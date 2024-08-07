Forest Inventory Underway on Tennessee State Forests

NASHVILLE— Tennessee's state forests are undergoing a comprehensive inventory aimed at promoting sustainable forest management.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) engaged Steigerwaldt Land Services to conduct an in-depth inventory of the state’s 15 state forests.

“Sustainable management of Tennessee’s state forests is a responsibility we take very seriously,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “The data from this inventory will provide extensive, accurate, and up-to-date information that will strengthen our ability to steward Tennessee’s forest resources for future generations.”

The inventory will provide better data about current forest composition, from young, regenerating trees to mature timber. This will allow TDF’s state forest management team to develop growth and yield projections with greater accuracy and will enable the team to plan and manage based on current and future forest volume rather than area.

Growth and yield projections are used to develop forest management plans and determine how much timber can be responsibly and sustainably harvested each year. The new inventory data gives more detailed information to internal and external stakeholders, including timber buyers.

In addition, this data will enable TDF to optimize forest health by resetting timber harvest targets. As trees age beyond maturity, they can weaken, creating entry points for pests and pathogens and making them more susceptible to storm damage. Applying timber harvest targets that are calibrated to current data and changing where, when, and how much harvesting occurs will reduce the number of overmature trees in the forest.

Finally, re-inventorying the state forest system supports TDF’s compliance with the sustainable forest management standards set forth by the internationally recognized Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI). TDF is SFI-certified and submits to extensive annual third-party audits to ensure compliance with rigorous sustainable management standards.

TDF protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildland fires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance, services, and wildland fire training. Additionally, the division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. TDF also promotes forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.