LIFE Provides 300 Days of Relief in Gaza

Flour Distribution in Gaza

Fresh Vegetable Distribution in Gaza

Hot Meal Preparation for Families in Gaza

LIFE Tents for Families in Gaza

Clean Water Provided for People in Gaza

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been Providing a Variety of Emergency Aid to Gaza for 300 Days

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 300 days, Gaza has endured profound and devastating losses due to the ongoing conflict. Since the onset of the conflict, humanitarian work has been crucial in alleviating the immense suffering faced by the people of Gaza. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been at the forefront of these efforts, providing vital aid to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods, and who rely solely on external assistance.

In the past 300 days, LIFE has delivered substantial support, including 11 million liters of clean water, flour to 360,000 people, food baskets to 32,095 people, 30,000 hot meals, and fresh vegetables to 17,000 people. Additionally, LIFE has distributed 7,000 tents, 15 trucks of medical supplies, thousands of solar panels, ready-to-eat meals, blankets, winter clothes, and bread loaves, and has supported thousands of orphans. Water bottles have also been provided to 7,200 people. This humanitarian work is essential in providing immediate relief and hope for a better future amidst the ongoing crisis.

The region has witnessed significant destruction of infrastructure, including over 18,000 homes, 180 schools, and 19 hospitals, leaving many families displaced and without access to basic necessities. More than 200,000 people have been forced to seek shelter in overcrowded and unsafe conditions. The health sector has been particularly hard-hit, with hospitals struggling to manage the influx of over 30,000 injured civilians amidst severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment.

The economic impact has also been severe, with unemployment rates soaring to over 50%, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The psychological toll on the population, especially children, has been immense, with many experiencing trauma and loss of loved ones. Continuous blockades and movement restrictions have further hindered the delivery of aid and reconstruction efforts, compounding the suffering of the people in Gaza.

“Humanitarian aid in Gaza is essential for the survival and well-being of its residents due to ongoing conflict and chronic shortages of essential resources. Organizations provide crucial support by delivering food, clean water, medical care, and psychological relief, helping to alleviate immediate suffering and support the healthcare system. This aid not only addresses immediate needs but also contributes to long-term resilience and recovery. Without these efforts, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza would worsen, exacerbating the difficult conditions faced by its people,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

