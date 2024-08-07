Burgum: New North Dakota Soybean Processors facility brings better prices for growers, jobs for region

CASSELTON, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined local, state and federal officials and community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new North Dakota Soybean Processors plant near Casselton, lauding the project as a "breakthrough" in an ongoing shift toward processing more of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities in the state.

Construction on the state-of-the-art facility started nearly two years ago, and it began accepting soybeans in July. During its first year of operation, the plant is expected to process up to 42.5 million bushels of soybeans into soybean oil, soybean meal and soybean hull pellets. The facility employs about 75 people.

Burgum said it’s a testament to the confidence processors have in North Dakota soybean growers and the quality crops they produce year after year. He called the facility a “win-win-win” for the state.

“This facility will benefit growers by cutting transportation costs and providing a year-round local market with better prices, while also providing good jobs for the region and making the United States more food and energy independent, which makes our nation more secure,” Burgum said. “We appreciate North Dakota Soybean Processors and its joint owners CGB Enterprises and Minnesota Soybean Processors for this significant investment, which will benefit our state’s economy and our citizens with tax revenue that supports essential services.”

Burgum noted the North Dakota Department of Commerce played a key role in developing the project, while the State Water Commission and North Dakota Public Finance Agency assisted with securing a water supply with the Cass County Rural Water District. The governor also thanked the state Department of Transportation for its ongoing work to rebuild the Lynchburg interchange on I-94 with a wider bridge to accommodate larger traffic to the soybean plant, and for helping Cass County secure funding for an access road to the plant.

North Dakota Soybean Processors is the second soybean crush to open in North Dakota in as many years. Green Bison Soy Processing launched operations last September in Spiritwood Energy Park, and Epitome Energy has obtained an air permit for a soybean crush planned in Grand Forks. When all three plants are operational, they will have the combined capacity to process roughly 75% of North Dakota’s soybean crop.