Governor Abbott Champions Texas’ Economic Success At Portland Chamber Of Commerce

TEXAS, August 7 - August 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed the Texas economic miracle and the unique business opportunities that continue to attract companies to the state during a fireside chat for the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

“Texas is the headquarters of headquarters, with 52 Fortune 500 companies calling our great state home,” said Governor Abbott. “People come to Texas because of the freedom and opportunity we offer here. Last year, I signed into law House Bill 5, which gives local jurisdictions the economic tools they need to attract businesses to come to Texas or grow their operations within our state. Everyone in Texas has the chance to succeed and thrive. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for the next generation of Texans.”

During the fireside chat moderated by Portland Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Elizabeth Ackman, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ successful economic policies that allow businesses large and small to thrive in Texas, including our highly skilled workforce, the newly created Texas Business Courts, and the state’s robust infrastructure with more road miles and airports than any other state. The Governor also touted signing the largest property tax cut in Texas history, putting $18 billion back into the pockets of hardworking Texans.

Additionally, Governor Abbott provided an update on Texas’ historic border security efforts, with thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers working around the clock to secure the border in the Biden-Harris Administration’s absence. The Governor touted the recent court victories, including the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit allowing Texas to maintain its floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande River and the New York Supreme Court’s decision ruling against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ attempt to block Texas from busing migrants to his sanctuary city.