Secretary Naig Welcomes Pesticide Petition by Attorneys General Bird, Hilgers

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 7, 2024) – Following the announcement today in Omaha by Attorneys General Brenna Bird of Iowa and Mike Hilgers of Nebraska that the states will jointly file a petition with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the regulation of pesticides, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig provided the following comment:

“Effective crop protection tools and their safe usage are essential components to ensuring that farmers can be productive and feed and fuel consumers here and around the globe. Trial lawyers and environmental extremists are looking to pull any and all levers possible to make farmers’ jobs harder and end modern agriculture as we know it, and so I applaud Attorneys General Brenna Bird and Mike Hilgers for bringing forward this petition. I urge the EPA to promptly consider this action to prevent a patchwork of differing regulatory requirements across the nation and provide certainty and consistency for America’s farmers.”