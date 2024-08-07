Central West End License Office Opening At A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Central West End License Office has been awarded to Morgan Graves Consultants, LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Central West End License Office will be moving to a new location at 3949 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, Mo., 63108. This new office location will open Monday, August 12, 2024. The telephone number is 314-390-1882, and the hours of operation are as follows:

Monday through Thursday – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Friday – 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

First Saturday of the Month – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Downtown St. Louis License Office – 1405 Pine St, Suite 202, St. Louis, Mo., 63103

South Kingshighway License Office – 4628 South Kingshighway, St. Louis, Mo., 63109

Clayton License Office – 147 N Meramec Ave, Clayton, Mo., 63105

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

