Barbourville ARH Receives Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility for Patients

BARBOURVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 80% of hospital staff undergoing training and certification, Barbourville ARH has received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). In addition to the training and certification, IBCCES also completed an onsite review of the hospital to provide additional recommendations to enhance the experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients and their families.

“The mission of Appalachian Regional Healthcare is to improve health and promote well-being of all people in Central Appalachia. This certification will allow us to be better prepared and serve patients on the spectrum, and earning the certification deepens our knowledge of how to improve patient experience,” says Charles Lovell, Jr, chief executive officer.

Individuals with autism typically have different needs related to communication, pain perception, and other treatments. Knowing that autistic individuals are 52 times more likely to go to the doctor highlights the importance of autism training for hospital staff, which can help prevent unnecessary care delays and possible meltdowns.

“We’re excited to recognize Barbourville ARH as a Certified Autism Center™ and celebrate their commitment to serving the autism community with empathy, personalized care, and inclusive practices,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals.



About Barbourville ARH

Barbourville ARH is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in southeastern Kentucky. The facility provides both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, including occupational, physical, and speech therapy. We are also a full-service facility accredited by DNV.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.