SimplerSpace Adds Chino Location to Growing Coworking Portfolio; Continues Focus on Suburban Sites

SimplerSpace in Chino, CA

CHINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplerSpace announced the opening of its latest coworking location in Chino, California. The new space with more than 50 offices/suites is located at 14726 Ramona Ave, and occupies the entire fourth floor totaling approximately 13,500 square feet. This newest location adds another suburban campus to the SimplerSpace portfolio that includes sites in Carlsbad and Placentia.

“The Chino market has strong local demographics which are a leading indicator for coworking demand. We’ve attracted lots of service-based companies because of our centralized location that provides reduced commutes for members and allows SimplerSpace to draw clients in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties,” said SimplerSpace Co-Founder Drew Sanden.

SimplerSpace was created as an office solution for entrepreneurs who need small offices but without long-term commitments. In many cases, SimplerSpace partners with landlords to backfill existing high-density office space and provide landlords with immediate occupancy at above market level rent with significantly reduced tenant improvement expenses.

In Chino, the building manager Map Realty Group recognized the value of partnering with SimplerSpace to guide the remodel of the floor and expand the service/amenities provided to members. MAP and SimplerSpace teamed together with the contractor, Dutchmen Construction to complete the upgrades to the lobbies and common areas including new flooring, additional conference rooms, lobby and break room expansion.

“As a result of an increasingly decentralized workforce and evolving hybrid strategies, coworking remains one of the few growth sectors for the office market. This has played out in our growth plan and focus on differentiating the SimplerSpace concept in suburban markets by emphasizing brand quality and a better membership experience. Our new Chino location represents how we can provide a solution for work from home business owners as well as landlords struggling with underused office space,” added Sanden.

