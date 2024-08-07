Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,576 in the last 365 days.

$87,587 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in New Albany

JACKSON, MISS. –Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing yielded a big win for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who hit the jackpot worth $87,587.05.

The Match 5 player matched all five numbers and purchased the winning ticket from Tony’s Too on U.S. Highway 30 West in New Albany.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

August Games
Three new scratch-off games are now available at Mississippi Lottery retailers for August. 

The newly designed $5 Cruisin’ the Coast® 3 celebrates its Mississippi Gulf Coast namesake by showcasing four different classic vehicles. Not only can players collect all scenes, but they can also potentially win up to $100,000. Drawing both national and international visitors, the 2024 Cruisin’ the Coast event runs Oct. 6-13.

The latest $1 game features a cartoon chicken in sunglasses and the victorious phrase, “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.” It’s a recipe for fun, and players can win up to $5,000.

Additionally, the $2 $20,000 Power Shot delivers zesty ways players can win up to $20,000.

Jackpot Update
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $398 million with an estimated cash value of $197.9 million. Tonight’s jackpots include Powerball® at an estimated $185 million with an estimated cash value of $92.1 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $6.44 million with an estimated cash value of $3.2 million.

###

You just read:

$87,587 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in New Albany

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more