HMP Global launches Evolution Plus, announces 40th anniversary Evolution of Psychotherapy national conference

Evolution Plus houses a compilation of the most sought-after educational content from prior year Evolution of Psychotherapy conferences, led by internationally renowned experts and luminaries in the field.

The legends of psychotherapy will gather in December 2025; companion streaming service offers on-demand access to high quality mental healthcare education.

Through Evolution Plus, clinicians have an affordable, accessible option for ongoing professional development, from the very best faculty and clinicians.” — Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President, HMP Education

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global today announced the launch of Evolution Plus, a unique streaming service offering exclusive high-quality, on-demand psychotherapy education for mental health clinicians. The service is the digital companion to Evolution of Psychotherapy, the leading national conference that will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Evolution Plus houses a compilation of the most sought-after educational content from prior year Evolution of Psychotherapy conferences, led by internationally renowned experts and luminaries in the field. Members can access premier, accredited psychotherapy sessions in a virtual format, and receive exciting members-only perks, including an exclusive discount to the in-person 2025 event.

The Evolution Plus library includes top-tier content from more than 50 legendary faculty experts, 170-plus sessions, and more than 250 continuing education credits. Sessions span more than 30 topics relevant to mental health practice.

“With the incidence of mental health issues on the rise globally, it’s critical that mental healthcare providers learn about the multiple ways to engage their clients in therapy,” said Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President, HMP Education. “Through Evolution Plus, clinicians have an affordable, accessible option for ongoing professional development, from the very best faculty and clinicians.”

One-year Evolution Plus memberships are $499. For more information or to become a member, visit hmpglobalevents.com/evolution-plus.



2025 National Conference

Clinicians who join the new Evolution Plus streaming service and attend the Evolution of Psychotherapy conference will have a world-class educational and networking experience. The Evolution of Psychotherapy 40th anniversary national conference will be held December 15-18, 2025 at the Anaheim, California Convention Center. It is the official meeting of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation, with an educational program led by the world’s foremost psychotherapists and experts in the mental health field.

The first Evolution meeting was held in 1985 and it has since been hailed as “the Woodstock of psychotherapy,” by TIME magazine, and “a golden opportunity for mental health professionals.” The 2025 conference includes a full day pre-conference, leading innovators in the Exhibit Hall, an on-site bookstore, and opportunities to network with and learn from the icons of psychotherapy and mental health colleagues from around the world.

“Our 40th anniversary conference will be a triumphant milestone of the most anticipated and beloved event for psychotherapy education,” said Dr. Jeff Zeig, Director of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation. “It will bring together the living legends in the field, plus breakout thinkers and on-the-ground professionals who will challenge you to become a more advanced clinician and reinvigorate your passion for the field. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event you will not want to miss.”

Evolution of Psychotherapy is open to marriage and family therapists, clinical and counseling psychologists, psychiatric social workers, pastoral counselors, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, physicians, nurse practitioners, counselors, and graduate students in accredited programs in the listed fields.

To register for the 40th anniversary Evolution of Psychotherapy, visit hmpglobalevents.com/evolutionofpsychotherapy.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

