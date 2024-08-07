VADOC Probation and Parole Districts Across Virginia Celebrate National Night Out wit...
Agency News
August 07, 2024
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) celebrated National Night Out throughout early August with partner law enforcement agencies. A total of 40 of the VADOC’s 43 Probation and Parole districts gathered together with their communities for parties, cookouts, and other relationship-building events.
"National Night Out is a great opportunity for our agency and corrections team to connect with fellow Virginians from all over the state,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I want to thank each participating district, our law enforcement partners, and the local neighborhood groups who organized these important community events.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie between law enforcement agencies, other public safety agencies, and communities to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. More information about National Night Out can be found on the organization’s website.
Other Districts will be celebrating National Night Out events during other parts of the year, in conjunction with their localities. The following VADOC Probation and Parole Districts participated in National Night Out events in August:
Eastern Region
- District 2, Norfolk Probation and Parole
- District 3, Portsmouth Probation and Parole
- District 5, Gloucester Probation and Parole
- District 6, Suffolk Probation and Parole
- District 7, Petersburg Probation and Parole
- District 19, Newport News Probation and Parole
- District 23, Virginia Beach Probation and Parole
- District 30, Hampton Probation and Parole
- District 31, Chesapeake Probation and Parole
- District 33, Warsaw Probation and Parole
- District 34, Williamsburg Probation and Parole
- District 38, Emporia Probation and Parole
- District 42, Franklin Probation and Parole
Central Region
- District 1, Richmond Probation and Parole
- District 8, South Boston Probation and Parole
- District 9, Charlottesville Probation and Parole
- District 10, Arlington Probation and Parole
- District 11, Winchester Probation and Parole
- District 21, Fredericksburg Probation and Parole
- District 25, Leesburg Probation and Parole
- District 26, Culpepper Probation and Parole
- District 27, Chesterfield Probation and Parole
- District 29, Fairfax Probation and Parole
- District 32, Henrico Probation and Parole
- District 35, Manassas Probation and Parole
- District 36, Alexandria Probation and Parole
- District 41, Ashland Probation and Parole
Western Region
- District 12, Staunton Probation and Parole
- District 13, Lynchburg Probation and Parole
- District 15, Roanoke Probation and Parole
- District 16, Wytheville Probation and Parole
- District 17, Abingdon Probation and Parole
- District 18, Norton Probation and Parole
- District 20, Bedford Probation and Parole
- District 22, Martinsville Probation and Parole
- District 28, Radford Probation and Parole
- District 37, Rocky Mount Probation and Parole
- District 39, Harrisonburg Probation and Parole
- District 40, Fincastle Probation and Parole
- District 43, Tazewell Probation and Parole