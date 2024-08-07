VADOC Probation and Parole Districts Across Virginia Celebrate National Night Out wit...

Agency News

August 07, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) celebrated National Night Out throughout early August with partner law enforcement agencies. A total of 40 of the VADOC’s 43 Probation and Parole districts gathered together with their communities for parties, cookouts, and other relationship-building events.

"National Night Out is a great opportunity for our agency and corrections team to connect with fellow Virginians from all over the state,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I want to thank each participating district, our law enforcement partners, and the local neighborhood groups who organized these important community events.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie between law enforcement agencies, other public safety agencies, and communities to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. More information about National Night Out can be found on the organization’s website.

Other Districts will be celebrating National Night Out events during other parts of the year, in conjunction with their localities. The following VADOC Probation and Parole Districts participated in National Night Out events in August:

Eastern Region

District 2, Norfolk Probation and Parole

District 3, Portsmouth Probation and Parole

District 5, Gloucester Probation and Parole

District 6, Suffolk Probation and Parole

District 7, Petersburg Probation and Parole

District 19, Newport News Probation and Parole

District 23, Virginia Beach Probation and Parole

District 30, Hampton Probation and Parole

District 31, Chesapeake Probation and Parole

District 33, Warsaw Probation and Parole

District 34, Williamsburg Probation and Parole

District 38, Emporia Probation and Parole

District 42, Franklin Probation and Parole

Central Region

District 1, Richmond Probation and Parole

District 8, South Boston Probation and Parole

District 9, Charlottesville Probation and Parole

District 10, Arlington Probation and Parole

District 11, Winchester Probation and Parole

District 21, Fredericksburg Probation and Parole

District 25, Leesburg Probation and Parole

District 26, Culpepper Probation and Parole

District 27, Chesterfield Probation and Parole

District 29, Fairfax Probation and Parole

District 32, Henrico Probation and Parole

District 35, Manassas Probation and Parole

District 36, Alexandria Probation and Parole

District 41, Ashland Probation and Parole

Western Region