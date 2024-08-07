DoHS Appoints Special Consultant to the Cabinet Secretary for the Bureau for Social Services

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced the appointment of Kim Ricketts as Special Consultant to the DoHS Cabinet Secretary for the Bureau for Social Services (BSS). Ricketts replaces former BSS Commissioner Jeff Pack who was recently appointed as Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Senior Services.

Ricketts will provide consultation and direction on planning, implementation of strategies to meet short- and long-term goals, and outcome evaluation in social services to DoHS Cabinet Secretary Cynthia Persily, Ph.D.

“Kim Ricketts brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in child welfare and social services,” said Secretary Persily. “Her leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and innovate our programs to serve West Virginia families. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make.”

Ricketts has 14 years of experience serving as Senior Director for Child Welfare Leadership Development and Managing Director of Strategic Consulting at Casey Family Programs, a national leader and the largest operating foundation in the U.S. dedicated to safely reducing the need for foster care and improving safety, permanency, and wellbeing for all children in the nation’s child welfare system. Additionally, she served as Commissioner of the Department of Children and Families for the State of New Jersey; Chief Administrative Officer for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Department of Law and Public Safety; Executive Director the New Jersey Governor’s Task Force on Mental Health; and Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. She has a bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in child development and master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“I am honored to join the West Virginia Department of Human Services and to work alongside Secretary Persily and the dedicated team at the Bureau for Social Services,” said Ricketts. “Together, we will build on the collective successes of previous leadership and impactful work in the field, ensuring that all children and families receive the support and care they need to thrive. I am committed to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive meaningful change and improve outcomes for all West Virginians.”

BSS provides oversight of adult residential services, the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect, children’s foster care services, and home and community-based resources and services. The Bureau promotes safety, permanency, and wellbeing of children and vulnerable adults, supporting individuals to succeed and strengthening families.

Jeff Pack was appointed as the first Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services on August 2, 2021. In June 2024, Governor Jim Justice appointed Pack as Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services. He continued to serve as BSS Commissioner until Ricketts began serving in her new role.

To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare field to support West Virginia families, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/osawv.

