Hiker Fatality on Kinsman Ridge Trail

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 7, 2024

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 2:14 p.m. on August 6, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who was having a medical emergency between the summits of North and South Peaks on the Kinsman Ridge Trail. The Kinsmans are located approximately 4 miles from the nearest trailhead, which makes quick rescue response difficult. Due to the severity of the emergency, the NH Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue efforts. In addition to the Blackhawk request, AMC staff were responding with medical equipment from the Lonesome Lake Hut. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team also responded from the Mount Kingsman trailhead in Easton.

Medics from the NH Army National Guard Blackhawk team were able to reach the distressed hiker at 3:55 p.m. and continued using life-saving measures that family members and other Good Samaritan hikers had started until they transported him down to a waiting ambulance from Littleton Rescue and Fire at 4:40 p.m. Unfortunately, the hiker succumbed to his medical emergency. He was transported by Ross Funeral Home in Littleton.

The hiker, a 52-year-old male from Topsfield, MA, was hiking with his family at the time of the emergency. They had planned to hike to the top of South Peak and return to their vehicle via the Fishin Jimmy and Lonesome Lake Trails. The hiker will not be identified at this time due to pending family notification.