Iowa DNR unveils new courtyard buildings, innovative landscaping at the 2024 Iowa state fair

DES MOINES - Visitors to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building at the 2024 Iowa State Fair will notice several exciting upgrades and renovations to the open-air courtyard on the west side. Upgrades include a new covered stage, a shooting range building, and a rainscape garden, all designed to provide fairgoers with more connections to the outdoors.

Rainscape for Water Quality

The newly designed outdoor courtyard demonstrates several landscape practices, known as “rainscaping,” to filter stormwater pollution, absorb water into the ground, and reduce runoff to rivers and streams. Visitors will see a bioretention cell, permeable pavers, native plantings and redirected gutters.

Best of all, these attractive rainscaping practices can enhance any yard or neighborhood while improving water quality. Fairgoers will also enjoy lots of shade, along with accessible pathways throughout the courtyard.

Funding for the rainscaping was provided by the Iowa DNR Water Quality 319 program via the US Environmental Protection Agency 319 grant.

Shooting Range Building

The new shooting range on the north side of the courtyard provides fairgoers an opportunity to safely try archery and shooting sports. The building replicates other DNR shooting ranges across the state, while boasting architecture emulating state park buildings. The shooting range will operate from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

After the fair, the building will be used for hunter education classes and firearm safety for law enforcement officers and education instructors. Shooting sports are a known contributor to conservation and wildlife management across the country.

Covered Stage

The DNR’s highly popular courtyard presentations have a new stage, which has been relocated to the southwest corner of the courtyard. The stage features a covered roof, electricity/AV capabilities, an architectural design replicating state park buildings, along with seating for several dozen people.

DNR staff and guest speakers will present on a range of topics daily, including family recycling crafts, wildlife demonstrations, camping cooking and more. Additionally, August 9 is Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday, with several programs to celebrate that day and throughout the fair. To see the full listing, go to: www.iowadnr.gov/statefair

Funding for the shooting range and stage were provided through an allocation by the Iowa Legislature. Additional funding donated by the Iowa Chapter of Safari Club will provide equipment for both the range and the stage. The courtyard was designed by LT Leon and Associates, with construction by Eick and Day Construction.

As always, fairgoers will enjoy visiting the historic building featuring fish aquariums, a magazine booth with free t-shirt offer, duck pond, animal displays, and a new display about environmentally sustainable practice in the home. Come visit the DNR building at the Iowa state fair, and have your best year ever.

For more information, go to www.iowadnr.gov/statefair