Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,556 in the last 365 days.

Dolliver Memorial State Park closed for road renovations

LEHIGH – The road through Dolliver Memorial State Park closed on Aug. 5 for a major road repaving project. The closure includes the campgrounds, cabins, lodges, shelters, and picnic areas. Additionally, boaters on the Des Moines River will not be able to access the boat ramp in the park as the road into the park is closed for repaving. The project is expected to last several weeks, depending on weather.  

For updates, visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources alerts and closures page at www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures

You just read:

Dolliver Memorial State Park closed for road renovations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more