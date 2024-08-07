Dolliver Memorial State Park closed for road renovations

LEHIGH – The road through Dolliver Memorial State Park closed on Aug. 5 for a major road repaving project. The closure includes the campgrounds, cabins, lodges, shelters, and picnic areas. Additionally, boaters on the Des Moines River will not be able to access the boat ramp in the park as the road into the park is closed for repaving. The project is expected to last several weeks, depending on weather.

For updates, visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources alerts and closures page at www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures