Mock-up polling station to open from tomorrow

MACAU, August 7 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election will open a mock-up polling station at the Macao Forum, and it will operate from 12 noon to 7pm on Thursday and Friday (8 and 9 August). That is so eligible voters can familiarise themselves with the correct voting procedures ahead of the 11 August election to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee.

A 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee will subsequently elect the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The Guideline 1/CAECE/2024 specifies the way to mark ballot papers. To facilitate the electronic counting of votes, voters must use the designated pens provided by the Electoral Affairs Commission, which will be made available inside each polling booth.

Voters are required to use the symbol "▄▄" to mark the ballot paper in the square corresponding to the name of the candidate for whom they wish to vote.

After marking the ballot paper, voters must place it in an envelope in the polling booth and immediately put that into the ballot box.

Any voter trying to use a pen – other than those designated – to mark the ballot paper, or who does not use the designated symbol, would have their vote regarded as invalid. A ballot paper also would be considered invalid if it were either: torn; altered; showed unauthorised marks – including the voter writing anything on the ballot paper; or if the number of marks placed on the ballot paper exceed the number of candidates available for the corresponding sector or sub-sector.

If a voter finds that he or she has made an error in marking the ballot paper, he or she can consult the polling station committee to request a new one.

On 11 August, the Chief Executive Election Committee Election process will be held at the following three polling stations, from 9am to 6pm:

1. Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion (Industrial, commercial, and financial sector, and educational sub-sector)

2. Macao Forum (Professional sub-sector, sports sub-sector, and social service sub-sector)

3. Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional (Culture sub-sector and labour sub-sector)

For details, please refer to the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo) or call 8866 8866 during office hours.