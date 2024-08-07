HUMANITARIAN DIPLOMAT DOMINIC OBADIAH of KENYA RECEIVES THE ICN SYDNEY ALLICOCK GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN AWARD

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West, Anita Dominic and Humanitarian Diplomat Dominic Obadiah, US Delegate Veney Cochran and US Delegate Donald Toldson, Sr. Amb. Dominic Obadiah and his family during the awarding ceremony at Karmel Park Hotel - Kisii, Kenya Amb. Dominic Obadiah giving a speech. From left is Dr. Micahel Freeland, Dr. Juma Kavoid, Amb. Dominic & ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya

Prestigious Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award Given To Ambassador Dominic Obadiah In Private Ceremony At Trademark Hotel, Nairobi On The 19th July 2024

Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world.” — World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador Dominic Obadiah was given the award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Ambassador, Dr. Ruben West on July 19th, 2024. The Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award is a presidential level awards given by iChange Nations™. H. E. Sydney Allicock is the former Vice President of Guyana South America.Ambassador Dominic is a trained and certified humanitarian diplomat, a national hero and a presidential awardee honored with Head of state commendation (HSC) from the fourth President of the Republic of Kenya. Ambassador Dominic holds an honorary doctorate from Open Christian university(DHL)for his humanitarian role touching different communities in Africa spanning two decades and beyond. The Mr. Obadiah is a seasoned, trained and certified public speaker (Black Belt Speakers) and life coach (Ideal Life Vision). He is an entrepreneur and a director of a travel company; Civility Diplomatic Travel and Tours (CDT)which does hotel reservations, ground transport as well as guiding their clients on either philanthropic tourism or vocational expeditions.Dominic is an easy going and go-getter individual who strikes rapport with many people, be it in his immediate community or in foreign lands. He is a graduate of international college of peace studies and holds an associate degree in theology from Landmark Theological Seminary College TX.His passion is in making the lives of the less privileged in the community better and this gives him satisfaction. Ambassador Dominic organizes humanitarian expeditions as well as vocational expeditions through his company. The company is also the gateway to experiencing East Africa's culture, wildlife, her flora and fauna.His business connections come in handy when he receives visits from various parts of the world who wish to sample the beauty and hospitality of his home country. This has given him a rich experience of over a decade guiding, planning and doing travel and tours consultancy to clients visiting East Africa.Ambassador Dominic is also a passionate philanthropist, a calling that takes him deep in the villages of Kenya and beyond.He is the founder and president of VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS, a humanitarian organization that champions for the voiceless and the needy in the society. Being well versed with the region where he comes from, and that it has one of the highest poverty rates, Dominic’s interventions helps provide basic needs to the needy in society.He also rescues those in critical need of medication and those who are under threat by neighbors as a result of domestic and land disputes. The VOICE for the VOICELESS creates awareness, advocates, and helps empower the needy in remote villages in East Africa.He has a good rapport with media personalities based in the region with whom they are able to highlight cases that need government intervention.For close to a decade Ambassador Dominic has been able to help over 2000 women and youth by training them on sustainable development programs. His main reason of doing so is to help create dependency in communities as a catalyst to foster economic development.The VOICE has also helped raise school fees to many needy but bright students. Through his voice to the voiceless initiatives, he has been able to build over houses to benefit homeless families.When Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country, Dominic swung into action and assisted hundreds of Kisii and Nyamira county residents get face masks, alcohol based hand sanitizers and food. At that time Ambassador Dominic helped 173 families mostly of them being special needs families. It was this simple acts of kindness that helped him get recognized and later honored as a world Civility ambassador under iChange nations (ICN).Mr. Dominic does public speaking engagements both locally and internationally through his Global Voice Campaign. He has trained and spoken in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, DRC, Ghana, The Netherlands, Berlin Germany, Istanbul Turkey, Costa Rica as well as Central America.His life coaching program (Ideal Life Vision) trains on the power of the subconscious mind and how students can use it to create powerful career goals that will shoot them to their success.Ideal Life Vision helps clients transform their visions into tangible goals that they achieve. Ambassador Dominic uses his unique gift, his captivating voice to impact lives globally. He is among the keynote speakers At Live Your BEST Life Nairobi conventions that happen annually in Nairobi Kenya.He uses his knowledge that has been passed to him by his mentors Sir Clyde Rivers and Dr. Ruben West to train on civility when talking to all his clients and various audiences. Civility teaches humanity on the golden rule, with a clarion call 'Treat others as you would expect to be treated'.Ambassador Dominic is the author of a Career goal setting book for high school students and contributing author to Live Your BEST Life magazine.Currently he is working on his book "Inspire them". He believes that through books, his message will reach a larger audience and in the present and future generations.The ambassador has co-authored three books two of them being best seller books.Ambassador Obadiah has won many international awards including: World civility Ambassador, Mental-Real-of-State Community Award, Challenged Champions & Heroes Award and Global Voice Award.He was awarded The (Former Vice President Of Guyana) Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award by World Civility Ambassador and iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the United States in a private ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya.iChange Nations is a global organization committed to recognizing and honoring individuals who have made a profound impact on humanity. Founded by Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers, the organization’s Culture of Honor System seeks to bring back the lost art of honor by acknowledging extraordinary humanitarian efforts worldwide.The Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award was established by Dr. Rivers in honor of H. E. Sydney Allicock, Minister of Indigenous People. H. E. Allicock is clearly recognized as one of the most respected and dedicated leaders in Guyana. He was minister of Indigenous People's Affairs in Guyana from 2015-2020, and was vice-president of Guyana from 2015-2020.An outstanding attribute of former V. P. Allicock is his absolute willingness to share his knowledge at all levels always with great humility, and also his wonderful sense of humor which he is well known for.Sydney articulates and promotes a vision of indigenous rural community development based on communal effort, wise use of natural resources, traditional knowledge and social systems, and equitable partnership with outside agencies. He has been a key figure in the development over the past two decades of the village of Surama, the North Rupununi region more widely, and Guyana’s indigenous communities, which account for nearly a tenth of the country’s population. More recently, he has served as a member of the Multi-Stakeholder Committee of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at saving Guyana’s standing forests while receiving international payments, generating income to develop the country and transform its village economies.This recognition solidifies Dominic’s position as a leading figure in Africa's humanitarian community and inspires others to follow in her footsteps. By receiving this prestigious award, Ambassador Dominic Obadiah joins an esteemed group of individuals awarded by ICN who have made significant contributions to humanity. This group includes but is not limited to:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Former Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.Former President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as former First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.World Renowned Speaker Mr. Les Brown of the USAHonored for being the voice of inspiration and motivation to multiple generations.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange Nations™ Awards