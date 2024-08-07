Communications and Digital Technologies reviews Digitech website

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is finalising the process of appointing a new service provider to take over the management of the DigiTech platform.

The takeover will include the redesign, hosting and maintenance of the platform to ensure that it delivers the high quality work it was established for as a distribution service for local apps.

This follows a review of the status of the platform due to a series of inherent operational deficiencies.

We will ensure that the new provider fulfills their contractual obligations to ensure that DigiTech fulfills its initial purpose and provides value for SMMEs and the public.

