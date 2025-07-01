Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa extends deadline for submissions on Local Government White Paper Review
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, has extended the deadline for submissions on the Discussion Document regarding the Review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government (WPLG). The new deadline for submissions is now 31 July 2025, extended from the initial deadline of 30 June 2025.
This decision follows heightened interest from stakeholders across the country and numerous requests for additional time to prepare and submit inputs. The Ministry recognises the importance of inclusive participation in shaping a responsive and effective system of local governance, and thus welcomes the active engagement from all sectors of society.
The extension provides an opportunity for broader consultation and deeper reflection, and we encourage all interested individuals and organisations to take full advantage of the additional time to submit their views. Your contributions are essential to strengthening the future of local government in South Africa.
Submissions may be sent via email to:
WPLG26@cogta.gov.za
RichardP@cogta.gov.za
MaphutiL@cogta.gov.za
Submissions may also be delivered by post to:
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Attention: Mr Thabiso Richard Plank (Project Manager: WPLG26 Policy Review)
Private Bag X802, Pretoria, 0001
Or delivered by hand to:
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Attention: Mr Thabiso Richard Plank (Project Manager: WPLG26 Policy Review)
87 Hamilton Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0001
For further information, please visit the official COGTA website:
https://www.cogta.gov.za/indexphp/wplg-page
For Media Enquiries:
Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of COGTA
Cell: 082 772 1709
Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, COGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.