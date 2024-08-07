Distribution work of “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024” finished

MACAU, August 7 - The distribution work of “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024” had started on 2 July and basically completed on 31 July. In the course of implementation individual permanent resident and non-permanent resident received MOP10,000 and MOP6,000 respectively. More than 580 thousand beneficiaries had received the amount of wealth partaking by means of bank transfer, accounting for about MOP5.71 billion, while 161 thousand crossed cheques had been mailed, which summed up to around MOP1.59 billion.

Enquiry and application for cheque reissuance via the official website or the Macao One Account

To comply with the implementation of “Wealth Partaking Scheme 2024”, residents can continue to enquire their detailed disbursement information through the Wealth Partaking Scheme’s official website (https://www.planocp.gov.mo) or the Macau One Account. They can also apply for cheque reissuance through the channels above if they do not receive the amount.

In addition, the information of disbursement can also be consulted through the Self-service Kiosks of Identification Services Bureau at seven Government 24-hour self-service centres as well as the Bureau’s service points located at various districts of Macao.

Wealth Partaking Scheme counters continues for enquiry

Any enquiries regarding the current and previous Scheme, residents may visit the Wealth Partaking Scheme counters located at: (1) Integrated Services Centre of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (Avenida da Praia Grande, n.ᵒˢ 762-804, Edf. China Plaza, 2.º Andar, Macau); (2) Macao Government Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52, Macau); and (3) Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Rua de Coimbra nº 225, 3.º Andar, Taipa, Macau). Residents can also call the hotline at 2822 5000 or fax at 2822 3000 for enquiries. The counters will be opened from Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00 to 18:00, without lunch break.