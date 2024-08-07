Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food crops grown under cover market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.36 billion in 2023 to $64.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to extended growing seasons, protection from pests and diseases, climate control, water conservation, urban agriculture, and crop diversification.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food crops grown under cover market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $100.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global population growth, climate change mitigation, vertical farming expansion, organic and sustainable farming, consumer preference for local produce, efficient resource use.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9224&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market

Increasing demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the food crops grown under the cover market going forward. Organic foods are grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which can be harmful to both human health and the environment. The demand for organic food has been increasing in recent years as more and more people become aware of the benefits of consuming organic products

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-crops-grown-under-cover-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food crops grown under cover market include Argus Control Systems Ltd., LumiGrow Inc., Netafim Ltd., Richel Group, General Hydroponics, Crop One Holdings Inc., Metropolis Farms Inc.

Major companies operating in the food crops grown under cover market are developing new vertical farming facilities to gain a competitive edge in the market. Vertical farming is a method of cultivating crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces, often in controlled environments such as indoor facilities or urban skyscrapers.

Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Herbs And Microgreens, Flowers And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

3) By Growing System: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-Based, Hybrid

4) By Facility Type: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep-Water Culture Systems, Other Facility Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the food crops grown under cover market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the food crops grown under cover market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the food crops grown under cover market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Food Crops Grown Under Cover Market Definition

Food crops grown under cover refers to the food crops that are produced or grown under glass or any protective cover. Crop rotation, no-till, and organic farming all significantly support this technique.

Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Crops Grown Under Cover Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food crops grown under cover market size, food crops grown under cover market drivers and trends, food crops grown under cover market major players, food crops grown under cover competitors' revenues, food crops grown under cover market positioning, and food crops grown under cover market growth across geographies. The food crops grown under cover market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-global-market-report

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Block Chain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293