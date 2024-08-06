SECNAV Del Toro Visits Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Norfolk to attend the Marine Forces Command Change of Command and held an all hands call for Carrier Air Wing 3 in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 6.

Secretary Del Toro had a series of engagements starting with US Marine Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, and Marine Forces Northen Command (MARFORCOM) change of command ceremony held onboard USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7).

“It is an honor to be here with you this morning on this mighty warship to celebrate the service of Lieutenant General Cavanaugh, and welcome Lieutenant General Shea as she assumes command of U.S. Marine Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, and Marine Forces Northern Command,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I am humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion today—the changing of command and responsibility from one Commanding General to another.”

Lt. Gen. Shea assumed command of MARFORCOM following Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh’s leadership since 2022. Lt. Gen. Shea previously served as the legislative assistant to the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Lt. Gen. Cavanaugh is retiring.

“As you have seen and read in the news, we face tremendous uncertainty in the world today,” said Secretary Del Toro. “In the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, we are working alongside our NATO allies and Middle East Partners to ensure the safety of innocent, civilian mariners and protecting our commercial shipping against Iranian-aligned Houthi attacks,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Following the MARFORCOM change of command, Secretary Del Toro held an all hands call for Carrier Air Wing 3 to thank them for their service during a 9-month deployment as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

“Their return to homeport underscored the profound sacrifices made by our service members, offered freely in defense of our Nation,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Secretary Del Toro welcomed the ships of the Eisenhower Strike Group home last month.