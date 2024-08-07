Naqi Logix, a Neural Technology Company, Wins TWICE VIP Awards 2024 for 'Innovative Tech' with the Neural Earbud

Naqi Logix - TWICE VIP AWARD - WINNER Naqi Logix, a Neural Technology Company The Naqi Neural Earbuds can control devices hands-free, voice-free and screen-free with facial micro gestures. No brain implant.

The Naqi Neural Earbud enables individuals to control digital devices hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free without needing a brain implant.

NAQI's capabilities redefine accessibility, revolutionize digital device control, and pave the way for a more inclusive & innovative future.” — Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Naqi Logix.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix is thrilled to announce that it has won the "Innovative Tech" category in this year’s TWICE VIP Awards 2024 for its groundbreaking technology, The Naqi Neural Earbud.

The Naqi Neural Earbud represents a new era of Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology, allowing users to control their digital world without touch, voice, screen commands. By reading facial micro gestures such as a tilt of the head or an eye blink, the Naqi Neural Earbud seamlessly converts these into commands to control almost any device. Integrated into existing earbuds, Naqi's technology empowers users to control a wide range of devices, including computers, wheelchairs, smart home systems, and AR/VR environments. This innovative approach offers an effective alternative to brain implants, transforming how humans can interact with technology.

Celebrating its 11th year, the TWICE VIP Awards recognize the best products, features, and designs in the tech industry. The awards’ editorial team stated, "This year, the quality of entries for TWICE VIP was of a very high standard. Readers and subscribers have selected these products as the best of the best. Every winner should be incredibly proud of their achievement - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by TWICE Magazine for our efforts to create breakthrough technologies that enhance lives and drive positive social impact," said Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Naqi Logix. “NAQI's capabilities redefine accessibility, revolutionize digital device control, and pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative future."

Naqi Logix is dedicated to creating innovative products and solutions through its HMI technology. The Naqi Neural Earbud provides individuals with a non-invasive solution to navigate and control devices, enhancing independence and connectivity for all.

For more information about Naqi Logix and its innovative technology, please visit www.naqilogix.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about Naqi Logix, please contact:

info@naqilogix.com

media@naqilogix.com

About Naqi Logix:

Naqi Logix, a neural technology company, is pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world. With our global patents, Naqi’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) turns subtle micro gestures, from the tilt of the head to the blink of an eye, into commands to control almost all digital devices. Its first HMI, the Naqi Neural Earbud, is now being used to control video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, phones, and other digital devices. TIME named the Naqi Neural Earbud as one of the best inventions of 2023, and Naqi Logix was selected as the Gold recipient of the 2024 Edison Award.