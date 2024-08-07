Green light for improved safety in South Brighton

Release date: 07/08/24

Work is now complete on the upgrade of the Brighton Road and Edwards Street junction at South Brighton in Adelaide’s southwest, improving road safety and public transport efficiency.

The project included the installation of traffic lights, a signalised pedestrian and a cyclist crossing to improve accessibility and enhance safety for everyone using the road.

As well as improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, the upgrades will ease congestion through this busy intersection as well as the surrounding area, reducing frustration for local residents and businesses.

As part of the project, a dedicated right-turn lane has been installed on Edwards Street into the Brighton Central Shopping Centre. This will improve access, especially during peak periods.

For those who catch public transport, a new bus stop 37 (east) has been installed south of the junction.

Further improvements to the junction include upgraded LED lighting, new kerbing and gutters, resurfaced road pavement and new line-marking.

Following community consultation, the push button crossing on Brighton Road, south of Gregory Street, was retained. It has been sequenced with the new junction to manage traffic flow.

The works were jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments as part of the $30 million ($15 million each) Brighton Road Intersection Improvements project, and supported approximately 20 jobs during construction.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“This upgrade will be a significant step to improving road safety for drivers in Adelaide, especially during peak hour traffic.”

“The Australian Government is committed to investments like this one in Brighton Road because we want to make sure that everyone can get where they need to go quickly and safely.”

Attributable to South Australian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tom Koutsantonis:

“The Brighton Road and Edwards Street junction has been a source of frustration for local residents for a long time.

“With this upgrade, we have delivered improved accessibility, improved safety and decreased congestion – not only across the intersection, but also in the surrounding area.

“We thank local residents and businesses for their patience while these works were undertaken.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost:

“So many locals were aware of the need for action on this dangerous intersection - I’m sure they are relieved to see the upgrade complete!

“These major works will provide a much safer experience for those who use the nearby supermarket and fast-food outlet; as well as those coming to and from the beach.

“I have no doubt this will make an enormous difference to the community.”

Attributable to State Member for Gibson Sarah Andrews:

“Finally, those living on the west side of Brighton Road will be able to quickly and safely get on to Brighton Road - whilst those crossing over it to get to the beach will be able to do so much more safely.”