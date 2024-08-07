Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,530 in the last 365 days.

The 7th Annual R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference

RISE Women's Leadership Conference

RISE Women's Leadership Conference

The Can't & Shouldn't Miss Event of 2024

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference returns for its 7th year, poised to be the most impactful event yet! Set to take place on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, at the prestigious Rhode Island Convention Center, this year's conference promises a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speakers:

o Master of Ceremonies Janet Wu - Renowned journalist as seen on Bloomberg.
o Dr. Antonia Novello - The trailblazing first woman and Latina appointed as Surgeon General of the United States.
o Minda Harris - Esteemed TEDx speaker and NYU professor.
o Elaine Powell - Influential TEDx speaker traveling from London.

Breakout Sessions: Eight dynamic sessions covering:

- Financial Literacy and Empowerment
- Health & Wellness
- Innovation & Technology
- Mentorship & Paying It Forward
- Leadership
- Networking Opportunities: Breakfast and lunch provided.
- Professional Development: Complimentary professional headshots to enhance your brand.

This is your opportunity to engage with thought leaders, gain invaluable insights, and connect with like-minded professionals committed to advancing gender parity and socio-economic equality in the workplace.

How to Get Involved:

- Purchase Tickets: Join us for an unforgettable experience. Visit RISEWLC.com to secure your spot.
- Exhibit or Advertise: Showcase your brand to thousands of influential women. Details available at RISEWLC.com.

For press inquiries, please contact the RISE Advisory Team at info@risewlc.com. The event marketing, strategy, and experience are managed by IXL Consulting Group LLC, reachable at ajakaiye@gmail.com.'

Don't miss out on a crowd and attendee favorite every year and the event that everyone will be talking about. RISE!

________________________________________

The RISE Women's Advisory Team
RISE Women's Leadership Conference
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

RISE Women's Leadership Conference

You just read:

The 7th Annual R.I.S.E. Women's Leadership Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more