The future of philanthropy: United Way of Rhode Island's AI-powered approach to filling a key position ...
The future of philanthropy: United Way of Rhode Island's AI-powered approach is the beginning of the many uses non profits can use to drive efficiencies.PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) is modernizing tech, internal process and efficiencies positioning the organization to drive more community impact. This approach is across all facets including talent acquisition. Recently, Lanre Ajakaiye, Chief Development Officer of the United Way of Rhode Island, utilized artificial intelligence (AI) in its recruitment and ultimate hire, Director of Corporate/ Workplace, a critical position and role for the organization’s future.
UWRI's commitment to innovation and embracing technology is positioning it as a leader in the nonprofit sector. The use of AI in the hiring process helped UWRI save time and resources while also improving the quality of candidates selected for the role with a response lift.
According to Lanre Ajakaiye, "This is just one example of how UWRI is stepping into the future and embracing technology to enhance its operations. The use of AI to hire for a critical position demonstrates the organization's commitment to innovation and its willingness to explore new solutions that can improve its performance, positive impact and thus make the state of Rhode Island better. However, we have a lot more to come which will drive positive waves of change in Rhode Island for generations to come."
UWRI's approach to leveraging AI also has broader implications for the nonprofit sector. As nonprofits look for ways to operate more efficiently, technology will and should undoubtedly play a critical role in the future. By embracing AI and other emerging technologies, nonprofits can become more effective in their mission to serve communities.
In conclusion, United Way of Rhode Island's use of AI to hire for a critical position is a significant step forward for the organization and the nonprofit sector as a whole. UWRI's commitment to innovation and technology is positioning it for success in the 21st century as it turns towards focus on its Centennial campaign.
*****
About United Way of Rhode Island United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives in the communities it serves. UWRI provides access to resources, supports education, and promotes financial stability to advance the welfare of the people of the state of Rhode Island.
For more information, please visit www.unitedwayri.org or contact Rob Hancock at rob.hancock@unitedwayri.org.
Robert Hancock
United Way of Rhode Island
444-0600
email us here