S. 1097, César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park Act

S. 1097 would redesignate the César E. Chávez National Monument as the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park and would authorize the National Park Service (NPS) to acquire three other properties in California and Arizona for inclusion in the park. The bill would permit the NPS to enter into cooperative agreements with existing owners of the additional sites to provide for the preservation, development, interpretation, and use of the historical park; or to acquire the sites via donation, purchase, or exchange. The bill would also direct the NPS to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Farmworker National Historic Trail as a national scenic trail.

Using information from the NPS, CBO expects that the NPS would not acquire the sites but rather would manage them through collaborative processes such as cooperative agreements, memoranda of understanding, or other partnerships. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the NPS’s operating and management costs for those sites and any administrative costs to complete the study would total $6 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.