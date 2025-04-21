Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,118 in the last 365 days.

S. 300, DLARA

S. 300 would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide more detailed information about disaster loans and their funding to the Congress, including as part of its monthly reports and annual budget request. In addition, the bill would require the SBA to notify the Congress when the funding available for disaster loans drops below 10 percent of the average annual cost of making those loans over the past decade and would authorize the agency to limit obligations for new loans to levels backed by collateral during those periods.

The bill also would require the Governmental Accountability Office (GAO) to report to the Congress on the effect of those changes and of regulations finalized in 2023 and 2024, as well as on the historical rates of obligation and disbursement of funds for disaster loans.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the reporting requirements would cost GAO $1 million over the 2025-2030 period. Using information from the SBA, CBO estimates that its costs to report and perform other administrative activities would not be significant. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jon Sperl. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 300, DLARA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more