BOOST LLC Receives Prestigious 2024 Lunch Pail 100 Award

BOOST LLC: Premier Back-Office Solutions for GovCons Stephanie Alexander: BOOST LLC CEO & Founder

Government contracting success story recognized by Virginia Tech

RESTON, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOOST LLC is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 Lunch Pail 100 Award recipients. This prestigious award recognizes companies exemplifying innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurial success.

The Lunch Pail 100 Award honors the top 100 Hokie-led companies demonstrating outstanding innovation, resilience, and a commitment to economic growth. The selection process was conducted by the esteemed Lunch Pail Ventures Leadership Circle, which meticulously evaluates submissions and nominations from across the country.

“I am a Hokie, through and through. To be recognized by Virginia Tech is an honor. Their undergrad and MBA programs both gave me the foundation to create a growing organization that continues to help businesses thrive in federal contracting. Virginia Tech has been instrumental in fostering an entrepreneurial environment,” said Stephanie Alexander, BOOST CEO and founder.

About Lunch Pail Ventures

Lunch Pail Ventures is a global network created by Virginia Tech alumni-entrepreneurs. Their goal is to provide entrepreneurial resources to alumni, former students, and friends of Blacksburg in an open and welcoming community.

About BOOST LLC

BOOST LLC was established to support government contractors (GovCons) in scaling their operations with our comprehensive back-office and corporate support services. We provide government-compliant back-office solutions, operational support, and candid business advice. Our team of experienced professionals, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed in government contracting.

